Euro 2020: Lionesses support England at semi-final win over Denmark

The England men's national team made history last night as they secured their place in the Euro 2020 final with a nail-biting 2-1 win over Denmark.

Gareth Southgate's side came from behind thanks to an own goal and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane to cancel out Mikkel Damsgaard's 30th minute opener.

The nation is still on cloud nine as celebrations ran well into the night – relishing the moment England men reached their first major tournament final in 55 years. A packed Wembley Stadium erupted as captain Kane netted the winning goal in the 104th minute, and amongst the crowd were some fellow England internationals.

Remmie Williams, the Lionesses' commercial and player liaison manager, posted a celebratory photo of her and some familiar faces at full-time in the capital.

England legends Rachel Brown-Finnis and Kelly Smith were among the ecstatic fans, as well as current stars Bethany England, Jordan Nobbs, and Beth Mead.

The Lionesses clan sported an array of England shirts from over the years – from the current strip of Southgate's side to the popular retro third kit from 1990.

But the group at the match weren't the only England internationals cheering on their male counterparts. Social media was flooded with emotion at the full-time whistle as the likes of Toni Duggan and Lucy Bronze tweeted their support and congratulations to the history-making England side.

England Women will soon look ahead to their own Euro tournament next year, which will be held on home soil. After narrowly missing out on third place in the 2019 World Cup, the Lionesses will have their sights set on winning the European Championships at Wembley.

News Now - Sport News