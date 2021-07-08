England booked a spot in their first major tournament final since the immortals of 1966 conquered the world on Wednesday evening.

On a dramatic night at Wembley, Gareth Southgate's side came from behind to edge out Denmark and march on to the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Mikkel Damsgaard sent the Danes into dreamland with a howitzer of a free kick in the first half before England equalised through a Simon Kjaer own-goal.

The second half was a tight affair with both goalkeepers making big saves to keep their side's hopes alive.

Raheem Sterling's controversial penalty

The clash would ultimately go to extra-time, as the dreaded lottery of penalties began to loom large.

The game would never get that far however, after England were awarded an incredibly controversial penalty in the first stanza of extra-time.

Many have accused Raheem Sterling of diving to win the spot kick while others can't quite fathom why VAR couldn't be bothered to intervene.

Arsene Wenger has already categorically stated that it was not enough for a penalty and now his age-old rival, Jose Mourinho, has joined in the chorus.

Jose Mourinho has his say

“Yes, amazing game, but I’m not sure you want to listen to my opinion,” Mourinho began, as he analysed the game for talkSPORT.

“I say the way I see it, not the way it is. Maybe you don’t like my opinion this time….

“It’s never a penalty. The best team won, England deserve to win. England was fantastic, but for me it’s never a penalty.

“The best team won, England are a better team than Denmark. Denmark played the way I was expecting them to play on to their limits.

“England was really, really good and no doubt they deserved to win that match.

But, for me, it’s never a penalty. At this level, a semi-final of a Euro I don’t understand really the referee’s decision

Mourinho has never been one to mince his words but England fans might not like what he has had to say on this occasion.

It's a shame that a game of this magnitude should be settled by a moment of such fierce controversy and you can hardly blame Mourinho for having a rant.

The fact that it is Denmark - a team everyone has fallen in love with - who have suffered at the hands of it only makes it more cutting.

However, England will do well to ignore the noise and focus on the final ahead.

Italy, who lie in wait, are going to take some beating.

