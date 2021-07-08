Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been well over a year now since Tyson Fury bested Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to capture the WBC heavyweight title, and despite the attention being shifted towards their upcoming bout to complete the trilogy, the internet memes from February 2020 still live on.

After their first fight ended in a controversial split draw, a rematch was instantly being rumoured across the boxing world – and it was soon confirmed by both fighters.

After some lengthy contractual issues on the side of Fury, which saw both men have two more bouts before meeting again, part two was scheduled for early 2020.

Before the highly-anticipated second bout, Wilder was full of trash talk, which didn’t have the desired impact on the Gypsy King. No surprise there.

When it comes to trash talk and mind games, there really aren't many better than Tyson Fury.

In what was arguably one of boxing’s greatest comeback stories, Fury, who had been away from the sport for over two years after defeating Wladimir Klitschko, had made his way back to the top of the tree after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel – much to the surprise of their fighter.

Despite being overwhelmed in the ring, Wilder does have one small victory to take away from that night, his spectacular entrance.

The Bronze Bomber strode to the ring in a rather intimidating outfit portraying him as cyborg king, featuring LED lights, a large crown and even a skull on his shoulder.

But, according to Wilder, this cost him the fight.

The American argued afterwards that the entrance attire was too heavy and put him off as he used so much energy just getting to the ring - and was tired even before the bell.

Relive that incredible night, but through the memes below.

The third bout between the pair is pencilled in for July 24.

Wilder will be hoping for a better display in the ring and we doubt he’ll be wearing any extravagant outfits during his entrance – unless he wants to fall victim to the internet once again.

