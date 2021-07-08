Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore makes frank admission about Owls transfer target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday stepped up their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign by playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against Scottish side Celtic yesterday.

Despite taking the lead in this particular clash via a strike from Josh Windass, the Owls suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Hoops.

Whilst manager Darren Moore won't be too concerned with the outcome of his side's showdown with Celtic, he will unquestionably be determined to bolster his squad in the coming weeks after recently parting ways with a host of players.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a potential target for Wednesday is St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart.

A report from The Scottish Sun earlier this month suggested that the Owls were one of a number of sides who were tracking the 24-year-old's situation at McDiarmid Park ahead of a potential swoop.

Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Barnsley, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and Hibernian are also understood to be in the running for McCart's signature.

Whereas Wednesday's transfer embargo will need to be lifted in order for them to secure a permanent move, Moore has already decided to address the transfer speculation concerning McCart.

Making reference to the defender, the Owls boss has admitted that he isn't surprised that McCart is attracting a great deal of interest as he believes that the St Johnstone man is a very good player.

Speaking to The Courier, Moore said: "It's difficult for me to about a player who is at another club.

"But what I will say is that, yes, I do know of him [McCart] and he is a tremendous player.

"A good, good player.

"It's not surprised me there's bee a lot of clubs touted for him and talking about him.

"I won't talk about the intricacies of the man himself because he's not our player.

"But what I will say is that he's a solid player and good with the ball at this feet."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Moore clearly a big fan of McCart, it will be intriguing to see whether the Owls are able to challenge other sides for his signature.

Although Wednesday may not currently have the financial means to compete with the likes of Forest, McCart could be tempted to join the club after hearing Moore's positive comments about his undoubted ability.

A stand-out performer for St Johnstone last season, the defender averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.91 in the Scottish Premiership and ranked in the top-five at the club for interceptions (1.8 per game), clearances (4.1 per game) and aerial duels won per game (5.5).

If Wednesday can somehow convince McCart to make the switch, there is every chance that the defender could help to spearhead a push for promotion during the upcoming campaign.

