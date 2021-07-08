Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal "really close" to transfer agreement over Premier League star

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brighton defender Ben White is really close to joining Arsenal this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ben White?

Recent reports from Sky Sports claimed that Arsenal are expected to submit a third bid in an attempt to sign White from Brighton this summer, after having two offers rejected for the defender.

The report suggests that the clubs are in talks over the 23-year-old and the Gunners are hopeful of agreeing a deal with the Seagulls. Should Arsenal meet the valuation of the player, Brighton owner Tony Bloom would reportedly not stand in White's way if he wants to leave.

What has Romano said about Ben White to Arsenal?

Italian journalist Romano reveals that White is really close to joining Arsenal and claims that personal terms with the England international have already been agreed.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Talking about Ben White, there is nothing with Chelsea because he is really, really close to joining Arsenal. He has an agreement on personal terms already with Arsenal and he wants to join Arsenal.”

Romano added that Arsenal and Brighton are negotiating a fee in the region of £50m for the 23-year-old. He said, “Now Arsenal and Brighton are talking about the fee of around £50m. It’s not done yet, but they are getting closer.”

How does White compare to Arsenal’s current defenders?

The 6 foot Brighton defender had a strong debut season in the Premier League this term and his statistics suggest that he would be a welcome addition to Arsenal's defence.

According to WhoScored, White averaged more interceptions per league game than any Arsenal player in the 2020/21 campaign with 1.7 - Gabriel was the closest centre-back to White in this department making just 1.1 each match.

The 23-year-old also recorded 1.4 tackles and won 1.4 aerial duels per game in England's top flight for Brighton.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played seven different defenders at centre-back in the league this season, which suggests that he remains unconvinced by many of his options at the club.

Is £50m too much for Ben White?

It’s certainly a hefty price-tag for a player with just one season in the Premier League, however the early signs in White’s performances have been positive and he has the potential to be an Arsenal centre-back for the next decade at just 23 years old.

According to Transfermarkt, Aston Villa paid £20.1m for Tyrone Mings who had minimal experience in England's top flight with Bournemouth at the time. Brighton paid a similar fee to sign Adam Webster from Bristol City in 2019, whilst Chelsea recently sold Fukayo Tomori for £26.3m to AC Milan.

White's fee is a level above these but considering he's moving from another Premier League club and clearly has high potential, £50m could soon prove to be about right.

