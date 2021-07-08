Diablo 4 have revealed some great trailers to build excitement for the game and we have them all here for you to see.

The upcoming dungeon crawler action role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment was announced all the way back in 2019, but still doesn’t have a release date.

However, there were some recent official announcements which revealed that customisable characters and armour would be in the upcoming game.

It was also interesting for fans to see that favourite enemy Lilith, known for the role in Diablo 2, will be returning as the main enemy in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: Latest Trailer Revealed

When a new game is announced, many players look for a trailer to see if they can get any exciting glimpses of what the game will have to offer.

Developers of Diablo 4 Blizzard, who also made the hugely popular game Overwatch, have done a great job when it comes to the trailer.

They have revealed a brilliant cinematic trailer which is over two minutes long, and gaming fans can watch it down below.

They have also revealed a gameplay trailer, which gives fans a better idea of what the game will be like to play for players.

This video is over three minutes long and shows characters you can play as. It also shows what it will look like when in combat and how you will have to try and fend off multiple enemies at the same time.

The franchise has been a huge success, and hopefully there will be many more games in the future.

Hopefully we will get a release date soon for the game as the excitement is building massively. The highly anticipated game has a lot of expectations from fans as it has been in development for quite a long time and the previous games in the franchise have all been great fun.

With many keeping an eye on any new announcements, be sure to keep an eye on this page for any updates.

