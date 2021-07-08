England have booked their place in the final of Euro 2020. However, their victory over Denmark in Wednesday night's semi-final was not without controversy.

The Three Lions needed extra-time to overcome the Danes, eventually prevailing 2-1 on a tension-filled evening at Wembley. A Harry Kane penalty clinched the win for England, setting up a showdown with Italy in Sunday's final.

The decision to award the crucial spot-kick, though, has been hotly debated ever since it was given. The incident concerned took place towards the end of the first-half of extra-time, with the two sides still locked together at the 1-1 scoreline from normal time.

England's Raheem Sterling surged into the Denmark box, but was then challenged by defender Joakim Mæhle. Despite the fact that there didn't seem to be a massive amount of contact between the pair, Sterling went down and referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot.

It should be noted that VAR did examine the tackle, before ultimately determining that there were no grounds to overturn the referee's original decision. Tottenham's Kane saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but he swiftly managed to blast the rebound home to punch his country's ticket to their first-ever European Championships final.

There are plenty that are unhappy with the way in which last night's semi-final was decided. Denmark have brought a lot to the tournament in some very difficult circumstances and didn't deserve to be eliminated in the manner that they were.

As tough as it will be for them to take, though, such controversies are part of the game. The match has been decided - and England will advance in the tournament.

One individual, however, has decided to try and drum up support for the match to be replayed. Less than a week after more than 250,000 fans signed a petition to have the Euro 2020 last-16 tie between France and Switzerland voided because of another officiating row, fan Cris Pinto has taken to change.org in an attempt to put pressure on UEFA to stage last night's tie again.

In explaining the reasons behind the petition they wrote: "We wish to overrule the penalty decision against Denmark.

"It was a wrong call, there needs to be contact for a penalty and there was absolutely no contact.

"If this is not overruled, it would show a failure by UEFA and the beautiful game of football."

How many signatures does the England vs Denmark petition have?

At the time of writing, not many! Just 1,367 people have lent their support to the campaign - a far cry from the massive numbers that backed last week's effort.

Those that have signed (many, coincidentally, with Danish-sounding names) passionately back the idea of a replay. Realistically, though, it's not going to happen

Let's face it. If a game was replayed every time there was a dodgy decision in a match, we probably wouldn't get far beyond the first game of a season or tournament. The final is scheduled to take place in just three days time and - as tough as it is on Denmark - it's now time to look forward to what should be a fabulous occasion at Wembley on Sunday evening.

