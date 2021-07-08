Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate really is 'the one' in the eyes of England fans right now.

Southgate's England success

With the Three Lions having only ever reached six semi-finals at major international tournaments in their history, the magnitude of Southgate leading the nation to two in a row can't be understated.

In fact, even before England defeated Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night, Southgate had already won more knockout games than any of his predecessors.

While the iconic Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson secured three wins apiece beyond the group stages, Southgate can now lay claim to a stunning total of five successes ahead of Sunday's final.

Sir Gareth Southgate?

Now, do you notice one standout thing that the legendary England managers that Southgate has surpassed for wins have in common? Yes, that's right, none other than a knighthood.

Officially becoming a 'Sir' and having a member of the Royal Family tap each of your shoulders with a sword might sound trivial, but it's one of the highest honours for males in the United Kingdom.

And plenty of British footballers have been bestowed with the honour beyond Ramsey and Robson with the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff Hurst earning the title over the years.

However, joke as fans might, there is genuine reason to believe that Southgate might well join the prestigious list of knighted footballers if he can lead England to glory over Italy on Sunday night.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Southgate in line for a knighthood

That's because the Telegraph reported on Thursday that the England boss is in line for a knighthood on the proviso that the Three Lions are crowned champions of Europe under the Wembley arch.

The Telegraph were told that winning the Euros, albeit not the highest honour in international football, would be viewed as tantamount to England’s Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup successes

For example, Sir Clive Woodward was knighted on the back of England winning the former trophy in 2003 with the entire squad also earning themselves CBEs, OBEs or MBEs.

Honours for sporting figures has been reined in recently due to concerns that they were being given out too easily in the 2000s and early 2010s, but that is unlikely to impact Southgate's chances.

That's because the England boss' complete transformation of the national team since the infamous Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland has helped to unite the nation as a whole through times of crisis.

Southgate has already been awarded an OBE for becoming the first England manager since Robson in 1990 to guide England to a World Cup semi-final.

Sterling and Kane could earn upgrades

It's also expected that Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane would be in line for upgrades to their current MBE plaques in a world where England conquered the continent.

However, make no mistake that any and every player has the chance to make themselves a hero on Sunday with a game-stealing performance having the potential to earn a Hurst-esque knighthood.

Perhaps that's a little ambitious, but at the rate England are going right now, I think we'd all want to see Southgate become a 'Sir' at the very least. After all, it is coming home, don't you know?

