Halo Infinite: Developers reveal that beta details ‘will be made known ahead of time’ to fans

Halo Infinite is on the way and gaming fans will be excited to hear that the beta details will be told as soon as possible and before the beta is released.

The Halo franchise has been hugely successful for developers 343 Industries and Halo Infinite will be the sixth main entry of the Halo series - the 16th game in the Halo franchise.

A lot of news has recently come out around the game, including huge details around what the multiplayer will involve.

There are a lot of reasons to get very excited about Halo Infinite before its release and no doubt we will find out a lot more soon.

Developers reveal that beta details for Halo Infinite will be released soon

Many fans know that there is a while until full release, but there has been a lot of hope that the beta could be made available soon.

It seems like this could be true, and that it could also be a lot sooner than expected as developers have revealed that beta details will be made known earlier than planned.

Halo Community Manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek spoke out and told gamers that the beta will not just be sprung on them and that they will find out details around it as soon as possible. He said: “Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview details will be made known ahead of time.

“It will not be a surprise.”

It is good to hear that Halo will not leave players in the dark and that they will be told details around the beta before its release.

We have already found out some details around the game, including the details around the first season and what it will be called.

Be sure to keep an eye out for updates around this as the expectation is that the beta version of the game will be released in the summer.

