Xbox Series X Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Many different Xbox Series X games are released each month - check out our schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.

Gaming fans across the world are always on the look out for the hottest games of the month and any particular games that are soon to be released onto their favourite console. 

For Xbox fans of the next-gen consoles - both the Series X and Series S - there is plenty to get excited about for the remainder of 2021. 

From new releases such as Back 4 Blood to yearly remakes like FIFA 22, there is an abundance of quality content arriving to the Xbox Series X/S this year. 

So, check out below to find our schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox Series X game release dates coming in 2021:

July 2021

GameRelease Date
F1 2021July 16, 2021
Cris TalesJuly 20, 2021
Microsoft Flight SimulatorJuly 27, 2021
The AscentJuly 29, 2021
Tour de France 2021July 2021, (TBC)
Last StopJuly 2021, (TBC)

August 2021

GameRelease Date
In Sound MindAugust 3, 2021
ForeclosedAugust 12, 2021
HadesAugust 13, 2021
RiMS RacingAugust 19, 2021
Twelve MinutesAugust 19, 2021
Psychonauts 2August 25, 2021
Hotel LifeAugust 26, 2021
ExoMechaAugust 2021 (TBC)
Soup PotAugust 2021 (TBC)

September 2021

Game Release Date
WRC 10September 2, 2021
Kitaria FablesSeptember 3, 2021
Life is Strange: True ColorsSeptember 10, 2021
Tales of AriseSeptember 10, 2021
Rainbow Six ExtractionSeptember 16, 2021
Aragami 2September 17, 2021
SableSeptember 23, 2021
Diablo 2 ResurrectedSeptember 23, 2021
Lost JudgementSeptember 24, 2021
GhostrunnerSeptember 28, 2021
Hot Wheels UnleashedSeptember 30, 2021
Life is Strange Remastered CollectionSeptember 30, 2021
Blood Bowl 3September 2021, (TBC)

October 2021

GameRelease Date
Far Cry 6October 7, 2021
Back 4 BloodOctober 12, 2021
Battlefield 2042October 22, 2021
Marvel's Guardian of the GalaxyOctober 26, 2021

November 2021

GamingRelease Date
Forza Horizon 5November 9, 2021
GTA 5November 11, 2021

December 2021

GameRelease Date
Dying Light 2December 7, 2021

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

GameRelease Date
Maneater: Truth Quest2021
The Big Con2021
Death's Door2021
Halo Infinite2021
Call of Duty: Slipstream2021
FIFA 222021
Crossfire X2021
Anacrusis2021
Shredders2021
Jett: The Far Shore2021
Adios2021
The Artful Escape2021
Scorn2021
Demon Turf2021
Riders Republic2021
Chorus2021
Little Witch in the Woods2021
Dead Static Drive2021
Echo Generation2021
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy2021
Exo One2021
She Dreams Elsewhere2021
Warhammer 40K: Darktide2021
Song of Iron2021
RPG Time2021
Lake2021
Art of Rally2021
Tunic2021
Moonglow Bay2021
Astria Ascending2021
Way to the Woods2021
Madden 222021
Hello Neighbor 22021
The Gunk2021

So, with an abundance of games to choose from, which one are you looking forward to playing the most on your Xbox Series X/S? 

