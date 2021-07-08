Xbox Series X Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More
Many different Xbox Series X games are released each month - check out our schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.
Gaming fans across the world are always on the look out for the hottest games of the month and any particular games that are soon to be released onto their favourite console.
For Xbox fans of the next-gen consoles - both the Series X and Series S - there is plenty to get excited about for the remainder of 2021.
From new releases such as Back 4 Blood to yearly remakes like FIFA 22, there is an abundance of quality content arriving to the Xbox Series X/S this year.
If you are someone who is a fan of next-gen consoles but prefers PlayStation, make sure to check out our PS5 Stock Tracker to ensure you do not miss out on purchasing one when they become available online.
So, check out below to find our schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox Series X game release dates coming in 2021:
July 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|F1 2021
|July 16, 2021
|Cris Tales
|July 20, 2021
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|July 27, 2021
|The Ascent
|July 29, 2021
|Tour de France 2021
|July 2021, (TBC)
|Last Stop
|July 2021, (TBC)
August 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|In Sound Mind
|August 3, 2021
|Foreclosed
|August 12, 2021
|Hades
|August 13, 2021
|RiMS Racing
|August 19, 2021
|Twelve Minutes
|August 19, 2021
|Psychonauts 2
|August 25, 2021
|Hotel Life
|August 26, 2021
|ExoMecha
|August 2021 (TBC)
|Soup Pot
|August 2021 (TBC)
September 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|WRC 10
|September 2, 2021
|Kitaria Fables
|September 3, 2021
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|September 10, 2021
|Tales of Arise
|September 10, 2021
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|September 16, 2021
|Aragami 2
|September 17, 2021
|Sable
|September 23, 2021
|Diablo 2 Resurrected
|September 23, 2021
|Lost Judgement
|September 24, 2021
|Ghostrunner
|September 28, 2021
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|September 30, 2021
|Life is Strange Remastered Collection
|September 30, 2021
|Blood Bowl 3
|September 2021, (TBC)
October 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Far Cry 6
|October 7, 2021
|Back 4 Blood
|October 12, 2021
|Battlefield 2042
|October 22, 2021
|Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
|October 26, 2021
November 2021
|Gaming
|Release Date
|Forza Horizon 5
|November 9, 2021
|GTA 5
|November 11, 2021
December 2021
|Game
|Release Date
|Dying Light 2
|December 7, 2021
Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date
|Game
|Release Date
|Maneater: Truth Quest
|2021
|The Big Con
|2021
|Death's Door
|2021
|Halo Infinite
|2021
|Call of Duty: Slipstream
|2021
|FIFA 22
|2021
|Crossfire X
|2021
|Anacrusis
|2021
|Shredders
|2021
|Jett: The Far Shore
|2021
|Adios
|2021
|The Artful Escape
|2021
|Scorn
|2021
|Demon Turf
|2021
|Riders Republic
|2021
|Chorus
|2021
|Little Witch in the Woods
|2021
|Dead Static Drive
|2021
|Echo Generation
|2021
|Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy
|2021
|Exo One
|2021
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|2021
|Warhammer 40K: Darktide
|2021
|Song of Iron
|2021
|RPG Time
|2021
|Lake
|2021
|Art of Rally
|2021
|Tunic
|2021
|Moonglow Bay
|2021
|Astria Ascending
|2021
|Way to the Woods
|2021
|Madden 22
|2021
|Hello Neighbor 2
|2021
|The Gunk
|2021
So, with an abundance of games to choose from, which one are you looking forward to playing the most on your Xbox Series X/S?
You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News