Xbox Series X Games Schedule 2021: Release Dates, Latest News And More

Many different Xbox Series X games are released each month - check out our schedule for all of the upcoming releases in 2021.

Gaming fans across the world are always on the look out for the hottest games of the month and any particular games that are soon to be released onto their favourite console.

For Xbox fans of the next-gen consoles - both the Series X and Series S - there is plenty to get excited about for the remainder of 2021.

From new releases such as Back 4 Blood to yearly remakes like FIFA 22, there is an abundance of quality content arriving to the Xbox Series X/S this year.

If you are someone who is a fan of next-gen consoles but prefers PlayStation, make sure to check out our PS5 Stock Tracker to ensure you do not miss out on purchasing one when they become available online.

So, check out below to find our schedule for all of the confirmed, new Xbox Series X game release dates coming in 2021:

July 2021

Game Release Date F1 2021 July 16, 2021 Cris Tales July 20, 2021 Microsoft Flight Simulator July 27, 2021 The Ascent July 29, 2021 Tour de France 2021 July 2021, (TBC) Last Stop July 2021, (TBC)

August 2021

Game Release Date In Sound Mind August 3, 2021 Foreclosed August 12, 2021 Hades August 13, 2021 RiMS Racing August 19, 2021 Twelve Minutes August 19, 2021 Psychonauts 2 August 25, 2021 Hotel Life August 26, 2021 ExoMecha August 2021 (TBC) Soup Pot August 2021 (TBC)

September 2021

Game Release Date WRC 10 September 2, 2021 Kitaria Fables September 3, 2021 Life is Strange: True Colors September 10, 2021 Tales of Arise September 10, 2021 Rainbow Six Extraction September 16, 2021 Aragami 2 September 17, 2021 Sable September 23, 2021 Diablo 2 Resurrected September 23, 2021 Lost Judgement September 24, 2021 Ghostrunner September 28, 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed September 30, 2021 Life is Strange Remastered Collection September 30, 2021 Blood Bowl 3 September 2021, (TBC)

October 2021

Game Release Date Far Cry 6 October 7, 2021 Back 4 Blood October 12, 2021 Battlefield 2042 October 22, 2021 Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy October 26, 2021

November 2021

Gaming Release Date Forza Horizon 5 November 9, 2021 GTA 5 November 11, 2021

December 2021

Game Release Date Dying Light 2 December 7, 2021

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021 Without Confirmed Release Date

Game Release Date Maneater: Truth Quest 2021 The Big Con 2021 Death's Door 2021 Halo Infinite 2021 Call of Duty: Slipstream 2021 FIFA 22 2021 Crossfire X 2021 Anacrusis 2021 Shredders 2021 Jett: The Far Shore 2021 Adios 2021 The Artful Escape 2021 Scorn 2021 Demon Turf 2021 Riders Republic 2021 Chorus 2021 Little Witch in the Woods 2021 Dead Static Drive 2021 Echo Generation 2021 Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy 2021 Exo One 2021 She Dreams Elsewhere 2021 Warhammer 40K: Darktide 2021 Song of Iron 2021 RPG Time 2021 Lake 2021 Art of Rally 2021 Tunic 2021 Moonglow Bay 2021 Astria Ascending 2021 Way to the Woods 2021 Madden 22 2021 Hello Neighbor 2 2021 The Gunk 2021

So, with an abundance of games to choose from, which one are you looking forward to playing the most on your Xbox Series X/S?

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

