Transfer News: Fab Romano says Man United are "front-runners" for "perfect long-term signing"

Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Camavinga?

The 18-year-old has been attracting interest across Europe from some of the continent's biggest clubs including United and PSG.

Romano has explained that the race for his signature is still ongoing but that it is the Red Devils who hold the upper hand as things stand.

What did Romano say about Camavinga?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano provided an update on where the 6 foot midfielder is likely to end up this summer.

He said: “At the moment, Manchester United are the frontrunners in the Eduardo Camavinga race. It’s still open because Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Camavinga, and so are many clubs in Europe as he’s out of contract in one year.

“From what I’m told, Rennes would be prepared to negotiate around €30-35m (£25.7-30m) for Camavinga. They want to make money, they want to make profit with Camavinga and that’s why there’s chances for Manchester United to sign the player this summer.

“They want Camavinga this summer. They think he’s a perfect long-term signing, ready-made to be part of the team, of course.”

Would Camavinga be one of the United's most expensive teenage signings ever?

Potentially.

If Rennes push for United to pay the upper limit of their asking price - £30m - then Camavinga would be the fourth-most expensive teenager in the club's history, according to Transfermarkt.

The only three teenagers who have cost United more money are Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw. Rooney went on to win five league titles and a Champions League, while Martial and Shaw have also won silverware, and the latter has just helped England into the Euro 2020 final, so Camavinga would be in good company as one of the priciest youngsters that United have ever splashed out on.

Could Camavinga go straight into United's starting XI?

Romano claims that United view Camavinga as a "perfect" long-term option for the club but that they also feel he is "ready-made" to make an impact right now. This indicates that Camavinga could go straight into the side's line-up if he does move to Old Trafford this summer.

Rooney did not have to wait long to show his worth at United, as he netted a hat-trick on his Champions League debut, and Martial also scored on his home debut against Liverpool.

United's midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay rarely blew any teams away in 2020/21 with their respective average WhoScored game ratings of 6.92 and 6.93, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may want a little more dynamism in the middle of the park. Camavinga could come in and add this, to show that like Rooney, Martial and Shaw, he is capable of flourishing at the highest level despite his tender age.

