Spurs Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano delivers Kane update involving Levy and Paratici

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that senior figures at Tottenham still believe that they will be able to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club this summer.

What's the latest news on Harry Kane's future?

Over the weekend, Tottenham's new managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, claimed that it was the club's "goal" to keep Kane in north London heading into next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also spoken about Kane in recent days, stating that the Premier League champions "cannot afford" to pay £150m to sign the England captain.

What did Romano say about Kane?

Romano used The Here We Go Podcast to explain how Spurs' hierarchy feel about their chances of keeping Kane beyond this summer.

He said: “I can say that the feeling around Tottenham – from Fabio Paratici, from Daniel Levy, from the club – is that they can do it. They can keep Harry Kane. They want to fight ‘til the last day to keep Harry Kane, to change his mind.

“After the Euros they will meet with him, they will talk with him, they will show the project, and they hope to change Kane’s mind. It won’t be easy because Kane wants to play Champions League football.”

How has Kane fared at Euro 2020?

Tottenham are set to talk to Kane after Euro 2020, where the 27-year-old has been firing on all cylinders in recent matches.

Kane started the tournament slowly, failing to score in any of England's group games. However, he appears to have saved his best form for the knockout rounds, as he netted against Germany in the last 16, bagged a brace in the quarter-final win over Ukraine and then scored the winner in last night's 2-1 victory against Denmark to send England through to the final.

Heading into Sunday's showpiece event, he is sat on four goals, just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick in the race for the Golden Boot.

Should Tottenham be confident of keeping Kane?

It does seem that Spurs may have some reasons to give them confidence that they can keep Kane.

Firstly, they have finally appointed a new manager in Nuno Espirito Santo. This means that firm plans can now be put in place with regards to transfer policy and playing style, and these can be relayed on to Kane, so he knows exactly what to expect if he does stay.

While there was plenty of uncertainty before when Spurs spent over two months looking for Jose Mourinho's replacement, they now have his successor and can start to plot a clear path for the future.

Guardiola's comments also have to be considered. There is a chance that the Spanish coach is simply playing things down, and City will actually return for Kane. However, if his remarks are true, then it appears that it will be difficult for City to land the forward as it looks as though they will not be able to match Tottenham's asking price.

With all this in mind, it does seem that things might be slowly starting to swing in Tottenham's favour with regards to still having Kane in their ranks next term.

