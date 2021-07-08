Fabrizio Romano claims West Ham are letting £36m star leave for free

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham are prepared to let Felipe Anderson join Lazio on a free transfer.

What's been reported about Felipe Anderson's future?

The Serie A side have shown an interest in bringing Anderson back to Rome over the last couple of weeks, and it was originally reported that they may have to pay West Ham around €10m (£8.6m) to get him.

However, it now appears that they aren't going to have to give the Hammers a single penny, at least for now.

What did Romano say about Anderson's move to Lazio?

Romano has claimed that Anderson is set to move to Lazio, who he played for between 2013 and 2018, and that he will depart east London for free, although West Ham will receive a percentage of the fee when the player is sold in the future.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Felipe Anderson leaving West Ham to go to Lazio on a free transfer but West Ham will receive a future sale percentage.”

He then confirmed on Twitter that West Ham are in line to gain 50% of any future transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

Has Anderson's value dropped dramatically since he joined West Ham?

It certainly has.

Three years ago, West Ham paid a club record transfer fee to Lazio for Anderson, shelling out £36m on the Brazilian.

He has slipped down the pecking order at West Ham, though, and spent last year on loan at Porto. This spell in Portugal was a major disappointment for Anderson as he was limited to just five league appearances, playing only 126 minutes in these games combined.

This goes some way to explaining why his value has fallen so significantly in a relatively short space of time.

Is this set to be a bad deal for West Ham?

It could be.

Based on Romano's update, it seems that West Ham are banking on Anderson finding his best form again at Lazio, and then being sold on by the Italian club, which will subsequently see the Irons receive some money for the creative midfielder.

Yet there is no guarantee that Anderson will hit the ground running back in Serie A, so his value could remain low over the coming years.

It could be argued that West Ham would be better off demanding some sort of fee off Lazio now, which they can then immediately reinvest in their squad, rather than relying on Anderson to come good again at the Stadio Olimpico.

