Harry Kane sent the nation into a state of delirium with his winning goal against Denmark.

Kane's dramatic winner

Nerves were shredded by the time that the Three Lions won an extra-time penalty with the scores locked at 1-1 after Mikkel Damsgaard's stunning free-kick and Simon Kjaer's gutting own goal.

However, those jitters and worries exploded into scenes of unbridled joy when Kane smashed the ball home despite seeing his initial spot kick thwarted by Kasper Schmeichel.

Whether it be scenes of jubilation at Wembley Stadium or wild celebrations in living rooms at home, you can rest assured that Kane's winning goal had every England fan on their feet.

England vs Denmark match reaction (Football Terrace)

AFTV regular: Leed Judges

Well, ok, we take that back because that's not strictly the case with one England supporter having a particular routine when it comes to the Tottenham Hotspur striker finding the net.

We are, of course, talking about Arsenal fan Lee Judges who has entertained supporters across the country with his regular appearances on the popular fan channel 'AFTV'.

And it appears as though his allegiance to the Gunners plays an active role in his England support because Judges flat-out refuses to celebrate when Kane finds the back of the net for his country.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Judges won't cheer Spurs players

Per the Daily Star, Judges explained the decision by saying: “I would never, ever cheer Harry Kane. I can categorically say on here now that if Harry Kane scores for England tomorrow, I will not cheer.

“I don’t cheer on any Spurs player.”

You do you, Lee, so fair play, but it must have been difficult to hold in the emotions when you consider that Kane has helped himself to some crucial goals on the way to the Euro 2020 final.

In fact, footage of Judges staying true to his word during England's win over Germany quickly went viral when he didn't join his colleagues in wildly celebrating Kane firing past Manuel Neuer.

Judges refuses to celebrate Kane's winner

And here we are again because during his latest appearance on the 'Don Robbie' YouTube channel, which hosts Euro 2020 watchalongs, Judges kept his promise for Kane's biggest ever England goal.

The remarkable footage shows Judges looking unmoved by the fact that Kane had fired England into their first final at a major international tournament in more than half a century.

If anything, it must have been actively difficult to hold back the sheer joy when everyone around you is going wild, but you can check out how he pulled it off by watching the video down below:

Judges' commitment to his approach

Look, at the end of the day, Judges has every right to do whatever he likes when a goal is scored and you've got to respect the fact that he's kept his word regardless of the strike's magnitude.

That being said, it certainly makes for a strange sight whenever Judges pulls the stunt because most English football fans tend to park their club allegiances when it comes to major tournaments.

For whatever reason, Judges doesn't partake in that particular trend and we can only imagine that he'll once again play it cool in a world where Kane scores the winner against Italy in the final.

Quite what he would do when Kane lifts the trophy as England captain if they win, however, is anybody's guess.

