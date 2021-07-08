Tyron Woodley calls Jake Paul ‘stupid as hell’ in build up to boxing clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be meeting in just over a month and the MMA star had a lot to say about his opponent, whilst he even called Paul ‘Stupid’.

There is clearly no love lost between the two as they have been embroiled in verbal fights on Twitter, with Paul most recently making memes to laugh at Woodley.

Both are definitely massively up for this fight, and have been putting a lot of training ahead of the event as they both want to win. Woodley has even managed to be trained by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

We do already know a lot about the boxing match and it is one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer.

Woodley calls Paul ‘Stupid as hell’ whilst discussing the fight

There were a lot of things that Woodley spoke about in a recent interview with FightHubTV, including the fact that Mayweather wants to continue training him.

When asked about whether he would continue training with the boxing legend, Woodley said: “They (Mayweather’s camp) want me to come to Vegas.

“He came in yesterday and we trained and he really wants to help me.

“I learned so much. If I never got the chance to work with him again, I learned enough little, small details and small little back pocket tricks that will take me through this fight and maybe through a couple fights.”

However, the most interesting part of this interview was Woodley’s comments about Paul.

The MMA star seemed very confident about the fight. He said: “I think he’s got enough intelligence - he’s stupid as hell but he’s smart as f*ck on the low - he’s gonna be coached by people that tell him, ‘Okay, this is what he did, the people that did good against him, they did this.’ Who would not look back?

“He’s got way more footage of me than I do of him. He’s gonna watch so much film, so many people are gonna watch it, they’re gonna break it down, people I’ve trained with, sparring partners, coaches probably, he’s gonna do whatever it takes to get any intel because he has to.

“He can’t make up for 30 years as an athlete.”

Obviously Woodley is right to be confident, he is a better athlete than the American YouTuber. However, it might not be as easy as some think as Woodley is transitioning from UFC to boxing.

The MMA star has got a great advantage though; being trained by Mayweather could be the deciding factor that gets him the win in August.

