Euro 2020: Wimbledon star Emma Raducanu made spooky prediction about England semi-final

Tennis and football fans alike have been left astonished after Wimbledon star Emma Raducanu correctly guessed the final score of England’s semi-final clash against Denmark at Euro 2020.

England took on Denmark at Wembley last night for a place in the final of Euro 2020. Mikkel Damsgaard silenced the 60,000 raucous fans in the stadium when he scored a stunning free-kick in the 30th minute, but England levelled the tie through an own goal just nine minutes later.

With the match finely poised and heading to penalties, star striker Harry Kane scored the winner for England in extra-time. The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory and sparked jubilant celebrations in Wembley.

Raducanu would have been among those celebrating, particularly because she had claimed the final score would be 2-1. The 18-year-old was asked for her prediction yesterday when she appeared on the BBC to discuss her appearance at Wimbledon. Raducanu showed her support for the national team by wearing an England home shirt whilst being interviewed.

With England now set to contest this weekend’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, the Wimbledon Twitter account posted a video of Raducanu’s correct score prediction with the caption: “What’s the score going to be on Sunday, Emma Raducanu?” Social media users have also jokingly asked the young tennis star for this week’s lottery numbers.

Raducanu enjoyed a meteoric rise at Wimbledon this year. The Briton only made her WTA Tour debut in June and was included at the ongoing Grand Slam as a wildcard, but she defeated two top-50 players during an incredible journey to the last 16.

She then withdrew from her fourth round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic after struggling from breathing difficulties. Raducanu was losing 4-6, 0-3 to her Australian opponent at the time. The teenager faced criticism for her withdrawal from some quarters, but was supported by sporting stars such as Andy Murray and Marcus Rashford.

“I found it very difficult to regulate my breathing. It was emphasised by some long rallies we had towards the end of the first set which made it tough for me to keep my composure and breathing in check,” she told Sue Barker during her interview on the BBC.

“At the beginning of the second set was when I was struggling with it the most and I called the trainer. I don't know what caused it, I think it was a combination of everything that has gone on behind the scenes and the accumulation of the excitement and the buzz.”

