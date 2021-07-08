England's continental carnival continued apace on Wednesday night as they booked a spot in their first European Championships final.

Gareth Southgate's side have been imperious at Euro 2020 so far, but Denmark did force a wobble at Wembley.

Ghosts of tournaments past reared their ugly heads as Mikkel Damsgaard smoked a brilliant free kick into the England net to put Denmark ahead.

However, with the Wembley faithful silenced, this group of players bucked the trend of previous England failures, pulled up their socks, and went again.

Within minutes they were bearing down on the Denmark goal, with Kasper Schmeichel pulling off some remarkable saves to keep the Danes ahead.

He was, however, powerless to stop Simon Kjaer putting through his own net after an incisive move saw Raheem Sterling almost certain to score had Kjaer not intervened.

The second half passed by in a flash with the goalkeepers once again proving to be the central focus before the pivotal moment of the match came in the first half of extra-time.

Sterling stormed into the box before going down under pressure from the Danish defence. A spot kick was given but replays have since shown that it was incredibly soft.

Harry Kane managed to tuck away the rebound after his initial effort was saved to send fans up and down the country into raptures.

Those celebrations continued long into the night as fans made the most of the historic moment. Mind, you can be sure some of them were regretting it a bit when they checked in for work this morning with heads like thunder.

So, unsurprisingly, some cheeky fans have thought they'd try their luck at potentially getting another bank holiday slotted in for the Monday after this weekend's final.

A petition has been doing the rounds online asking for Monday 12 July to be made into a public holiday should England win, allowing fans to adequately celebrate the final.

The petition, which you can sign here, absolutely tore through the 100k barrier within its first few hours and sat at 120,000 signatures at the time of writing.

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

While another day off from work would be lovely, you can't help but feel that fans are getting a little ahead of themselves.

In Italy, England face their toughest challenge of the tournament so far and beating them will be a mighty task.

Should they win, though, then the extra day off may be an absolute necessity.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News