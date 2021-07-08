Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho has just taken his first press conference since being appointed as Roma manager - and it's good to see that he hasn't changed since leaving Tottenham back in April!

Interrupting the very first question asked of him in order to tear down a broken panel that was distracting him, the 58-year-old was in rare form throughout Thursday afternoon's media event.

Despite recently being installed as the new boss at the Stadio Olimpico, Mourinho clearly wanted to use his time in front of the press to set the record straight on how he felt he had been treated at a couple of his previous clubs, rather than focus on his newest venture.

Being removed by Tottenham as manager just days before their Carabao Cup final with Manchester City last season obviously still irks Mourinho, who bemoaned the fact that he was "not allowed" to coach in the showpiece event.

It wasn't just his treatment in North London that has angered Mourinho, either, as he also fumed over how his time at Manchester United is talked about in a negative light.

"I won three trophies at Manchester United and that was seen as a disaster," declared Mourinho, per the Daily Mail.

"I reached a cup final which I was not allowed to play at Tottenham, and that was seen as a disaster. What's a disaster for me is considered as a great success for others", he claimed.

Mourinho went on to argue that his overall career in the Premier League should be judged more favourably.

"In my last three clubs I won the title at Chelsea, three cups at United, a Final at Tottenham, we arrived sixth, reaching the Europa League.

"What’s considered a disaster for me it’s something that others have never achieved, it’s my fault," he offered jokingly.

There has been much discussion recently over the manner in which Mourinho dealt with England star Luke Shaw during his time at Old Trafford, prompting one member of the media to ask whether the charismatic Portuguese would be altering his man-management style. Mourinho was assertive in his response:

"Many things can happen and I will give everything to defend my players, but I won’t be the one looking for troubles, I don’t have time for that," he insisted.

"I have more experience now, so I am more solid emotionally, but I will always defend my club."

Mourinho's immediate future now lies in Rome. However, it would be no surprise to see him return to the Premier League at some point in the future to try and erase the memories of how his most recent spell in England ended.

