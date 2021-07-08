Fabrizio Romano says Celtic "are really close" to completing transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are closing in on signing Rubin Kazan centre-back Carl Starfelt, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Starfelt?

It was reported earlier this week that Celtic have begun talks with the Russian club over signing Starfelt for around £4m.

Negotiations appear to be progressing well, as Romano has claimed that Starfelt is now on the verge of moving to the Scottish giants.

What did Romano say about Starfelt?

On the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano admitted that discussions are still ongoing between the two clubs, but that Celtic are optimistic that the move will go through.

He said: “Carl Starfelt is an interesting centre-back and he’s really close to joining Celtic. They are in negotiations with Rubin Kazan. They are working to find an agreement with the player but they are confident.”

What is Starfelt's pedigree?

The 26-year-old started out in his homeland of Sweden with Brommapojkarna, and he racked up 97 appearances for the club during his four years in the first-team.

A move to Goteberg followed, where he remained for 18 months before a new challenge presented itself. Rubin Kazan came calling in July 2019, and Starfelt stepped out of his comfort zone to try his luck abroad.

The 6 foot 1 defender has established himself in the starting line-up over the past 12 months, and even chipped in with three goals and three assists in his 29 league matches this term.

Now, he could be about to play in a third different country, as Celtic prepare to add him to their squad.

Can Starfelt help Celtic get back into the title picture next season?

Celtic finished a staggering 25 points behind Rangers in 2020/21, and never really looked like putting up much of a title challenge as they went in search of their tenth championship in a row.

One significant difference between them and Steven Gerrard's side was the number of goals conceded by the two teams. Although Celtic's defence could hardly be described as leaky given that they only shipped 29 league goals, this was still far more than the 13 that Rangers let in.

Rangers raised their standards to a new level this term, and Celtic will now have to match them if they are going to get back into the title picture in 2021/22.

Starfelt could freshen things up at the back for Celtic and make sure that the squad are on their toes, and his use of the ball - he completed 91.4% of his passes this year - could help the team build from the back and be a major force to be reckoned with once more under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

