F1 2021 Video Game: Driver Ratings Revealed

With less than a week until F1 2021 video game launch, the drivers ratings have been unveiled for fans to get excited about.

The My Team Ratings, which will be updated throughout the season, always reflect the racers performances in real life.

Through the use of data analysis, drivers are scored on four determining factors; experience, racecraft, awareness and pace.

All of these, in turn, accumulate a total score, which you will see on the card of each driver.

Gaming fans should certainly start to get excited about F1 2021; players can create their own teams in the 'My Team' game mode, and select a teammate from the current market to form the 11th team on the grid.

Over several seasons, players will be challenged to build up their team's reputation to attract the best drivers to join their team.

F1 2021 Video Game Driver Ratings

Here is a summary of the driver ratings for F1 2021:

Lewis Hamilton - 95

Max Verstappen - 95

Valtteri Bottas - 92

Lando Norris - 91

Daniel Ricciardo - 90

Pierre Gasly - 90

Sebastian Vettel - 89

Fernando Alonso - 89

Charles Leclerc - 88

Sergio Perez - 87

Carlos Sainz - 87

Kimi Raikkonen - 87

Esteban Ocon - 86

George Russell - 84

Lance Stroll - 83

Yuki Tsunoda - 82

Antonio Giovinazzi - 79

Mick Schumacher - 76

Nicholas Latifi - 71

Nikita Mazepin - 67

At the moment, both Hamilton and Verstappen top the rankings with a 95 rating. This could change and will change as the season progresses, but this will be the initial ratings on launch.

At the bottom of the pile is Mazepin with a 67 rating, but once again this is due to change over the coming weeks.

With less than a week until F1 2021 launches, the gaming community can start to get excited for what beckons.

