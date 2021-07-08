Euro 2020: Adorable England fan goes viral after reaction to Harry Kane winner

The nation is still celebrating after England booked their ticket to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions were pushed to their limits by a resilient Danish side, who took the lead through Mikkel Damsgaard on the half hour mark. But after 120 minutes, an inspiring performance and a Harry Kane winner, England men made history by reaching their first major final in 55 years.

A 60,000 strong crowd at Wembley Stadium erupted into euphoria as the skipper tucked away a penalty rebound to dash the hopes of Denmark's European dream. In the sea of white shirts were thousands of adoring fans, some celebrity guests, and even members of the England women's squad. But one supporter who stood out above most with her celebrations was this little girl.

On the shoulders of her father, the young England fan cheered on Gareth Southgate's side as Kane broke the deadlock in the 104th minute.

Originally posted by @MishaSher on Twitter, a video of the two celebrating has been viewed more than 19,000 times, as fans and professionals commented on the adorable moment shared between father and daughter.

England have made history – that in itself is an incredible feat, but the ripple effect that is sure to come from their victory could be enormous. Youngsters across the country will be inspired by watching their heroes make it to the final of the European Championships and will undoubtedly be telling their parents they want to grow up to be just like Southgate's history-makers.

The popularity of women's football is constantly on the rise and national icons like Kane and Raheem Sterling will surely inspire more young girls to pursue their dreams of playing football. They certainly had a huge effect on one little girl in particular anyway, and she will be able to watch the Lionesses in action next year when the Women's Euros take place on home soil.

