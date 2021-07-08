How's the head? Well brace yourself and get the energy drinks and maybe the odd tipple at the ready this weekend, because Sunday is shaping up to be one of the all-time great days in the history of televised sport.

If you rose this bright and glorious Thursday morning feeling rather groggy, you were not alone.

And by alone, we mean 35 million-odd people and perhaps more. Many, many more.

England's heroics at Wembley versus Denmark on Wednesday night, for much of the population, marked the first time fans had woken up to England reaching a major tournament final.

In total, a wait of 55 years since it last happened.

As the Three Lions look to win only their second trophy during their history in three days' time, Sunday is likely to be a highlight in many a lifetime, but it also makes up a sensational line-up of sport, that could go down as the single most spectacular 24 hours in living memory.

Even before London warms up to host both the European Championship and Wimbledon finales, in the early hours across the pond (UK time), first, both American continents have their moment in the spotlight.

First up, a mere 60 minutes into Sunday morning (01:00 BST), fierce rivals Brazil and Argentina meet in Rio de Janeiro, in what is sure to be a blockbuster finale to the Copa America.

The tournament, having been held side-by-side with Euro 2020 this summer, has been the perfect accompaniment for night owls, and in this year's final, one of football's biggest rivalries will have its latest chapter written.

After Lionel Messi and Neymar led their sides to semi-final wins over Colombia and Peru respectively, the Maracana is the ideal setting to crown the champions of South America for the 47th time.

Expect fireworks. Again.

Just two hours later (05:00 BST approx.) in North America, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier then face-off in their UFC trilogy fight in Paradise, Nevada.

Meeting for the third time, both men have victories to their name over one another, but for The Notorious One particular, this could be his rebirth, yet it could also be his final fight in the Octagon, should the Irishman lose.

With a likely shot at the UFC lightweight title on the line, the stakes are high at the T-Mobile Arena early on Sunday.

For golfing fans, there is just a week to go until the Open Championship returns to Royal St. George's next Thursday, so the final round of the Scottish Open at Renaissance (13:00 BST approx.), could then ease you gently into the afternoon's spectacle of the Wimbledon Men's final.

After a year's absence from the tennis calendar due to the pandemic, this year's Championships at the All-England Club has been a huge fillip to both fans and players alike.

Though Roger Federer may have fallen in the last eight, Novak Djokovic has now not lost a match at SW19 since 2017.

Going for his third-straight Wimbledon crown on Sunday, the Serb is also this year eyeing becoming only the third person in tennis history and just the second in the Open era to win the calendar Grand Slam.

Should the final go the full five sets, the early evening will be upon us, meaning it's build-up time to one of biggest occasions in British sporting history.

July 30, 1966 was the last time England were involved in the showpiece finale to a major football tournament, as World Cup hosts that year.

So, to have the chance to do so again, at Wembley - albeit over half-a-century on - is a special moment and a huge opportunity.

Their opponents Italy have again risen to the top after failing to reach the World Cup in Russia three years ago, and though some are not surprised by the Azzurri's place in the European Championship finale, their progress has nonetheless gone under the radar.

With as formidable a defence as England's has become during the tournament, Sunday is likely to be an extremely tight affair.

Prepare for nails to be bitten, millions of kettles clicked and nerves to be frayed across the nation, just as they were on Wednesday night.

It will, though, be a fitting swan-song to a blockbuster day of sport.

Though summer weekends in the past have seen the Wimbledon final, the British Grand Prix and the Open all conclude on the same afternoon, very few occasions have been able to boast such a stellar line-up across the board, in only a mere handful of hours.

This Sunday is one of those.

And, if football does come home, it might just be the greatest.

News Now - Sport News