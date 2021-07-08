Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England reached the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years on Wednesday evening.

The Three Lions went into their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley looking to create history.

It looked as if their wait for a major final would go on when Mikkel Damsgaard's brilliant free-kick saw them fall 1-0 down in the first half.

But England battled back and restored parity 10 minutes later through Raheem Sterling.

The game would go to extra-time and Gareth Southgate's side took one giant leap to the final when Harry Kane found the back of the net.

Kane's goal saw England take the lead but there was still a long way to go. England still had to hold out for 15 minutes to book their place in the final.

Were they nervous though? Maybe. But they didn't show any nerves at all.

In the 26th minute of extra-time, England's players produced an incredible passage of play where they didn't let Denmark touch the ball for three minutes.

They produced 53 passes in that time and every single one of their players touched the ball. It was an incredible passage of play and you can watch it below:

Stunning. England's players were under the utmost pressure but you wouldn't have known it at all.

Granted, Denmark only had 10 players at this time as they had used all their substitutes and couldn't replace an injured player.

But that shouldn't take anything away from England who produced a masterclass of game management to secure their win.

England will now play Italy in the final on Sunday evening.

England 2-1 Denmark Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

Southgate's side are full of confidence and will have the majority of the Wembley crowd cheering them on as they look to end their trophy drought.

