Apex Legends Thrillseekers event: Release Date, New Arena Map, Store Sales And All You Need To Know

Apex Legends has just revealed a new ‘Thrillseekers Event’ and we have all the details you need to know before it launches.

The battle royale game is currently running an event right now called the Genesis Collection Event and gamers are loving what it has offered.

Read More: Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes, Skins, Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Apex Legends has now been out for two years, and these sorts of events keep fans engaged and wanting to play.

As well as the events, Apex also does seasons and many are excitedly waiting for the release of season 10.

Read More: Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event:

Release Date

The Thrillseeker limited time event will begin immediately after the Genesis Collection Event. It will start on July 13th and will last a few weeks as it ends on August 3rd.

Be sure to play Apex during this time so that you don’t miss out.

New Arena Map

There will be a new map coming to Arena and it is a very exciting one. The map is called Overflow and this title makes complete sense as the map will be tall structures filled with lava.

Weekly Rewards

During the three weeks of the event, Apex will be running back-to-back rewards tracks. Here is what you can get each week:

Week One: Rampart Wastelander Set. It includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin, and a Legendary Rampart skin.

Week Two: Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals, and Apex packs.

Week Three: Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin, and some other things as well which haven’t been revealed yet.

You can also earn four unique badges if you complete them during the event.



Week 1 Badge: Play 20 Arena Games Total

Week 2 Badge: Get 100 Knockdowns Total in Arenas

Week 3 Badge: Deal 12,000 Damage Total in Arenas

Thrillseekers Cosmetics and Summer Splash Sale

While the event is running, there will be a bunch of stuff in the store for players to get their hands on.

Summer Splash Sale

Festive Decor Bonus Bundle: 900 Apex Coins

Voidwalker Pack Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins

Youngblood Pack Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins

Roller Derby Bonus Bundle: 2000 Apex Coins

Sound The Horn Bundle: 6700 Apex Coins

Thrillseekers Event Store

Chuckles the Barrelman: 1800 Apex Coins

Chuckles the Barrelman Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins

Ring Leader: 1800 Apex Coins

Ring Leader Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins

Head 2 Head Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins

Seeing Red: 1800 Apex Coins

Down Right Fierce: 1800 Apex Coins

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News