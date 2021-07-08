Apex Legends Thrillseekers event: Release Date, New Arena Map, Store Sales And All You Need To Know
Apex Legends has just revealed a new ‘Thrillseekers Event’ and we have all the details you need to know before it launches.
The battle royale game is currently running an event right now called the Genesis Collection Event and gamers are loving what it has offered.
Apex Legends has now been out for two years, and these sorts of events keep fans engaged and wanting to play.
As well as the events, Apex also does seasons and many are excitedly waiting for the release of season 10.
Here is all you need to know about the Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event:
Release Date
The Thrillseeker limited time event will begin immediately after the Genesis Collection Event. It will start on July 13th and will last a few weeks as it ends on August 3rd.
Be sure to play Apex during this time so that you don’t miss out.
New Arena Map
There will be a new map coming to Arena and it is a very exciting one. The map is called Overflow and this title makes complete sense as the map will be tall structures filled with lava.
Weekly Rewards
During the three weeks of the event, Apex will be running back-to-back rewards tracks. Here is what you can get each week:
Week One: Rampart Wastelander Set. It includes a matching gun charm, weapon skin, and a Legendary Rampart skin.
Week Two: Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals, and Apex packs.
Week Three: Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin, and some other things as well which haven’t been revealed yet.
You can also earn four unique badges if you complete them during the event.
Week 1 Badge: Play 20 Arena Games Total
Week 2 Badge: Get 100 Knockdowns Total in Arenas
Week 3 Badge: Deal 12,000 Damage Total in Arenas
Thrillseekers Cosmetics and Summer Splash Sale
While the event is running, there will be a bunch of stuff in the store for players to get their hands on.
Summer Splash Sale
Festive Decor Bonus Bundle: 900 Apex Coins
Voidwalker Pack Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins
Youngblood Pack Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins
Roller Derby Bonus Bundle: 2000 Apex Coins
Sound The Horn Bundle: 6700 Apex Coins
Thrillseekers Event Store
Chuckles the Barrelman: 1800 Apex Coins
Chuckles the Barrelman Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins
Ring Leader: 1800 Apex Coins
Ring Leader Bundle: 3950 Apex Coins
Head 2 Head Bundle: 6000 Apex Coins
Seeing Red: 1800 Apex Coins
Down Right Fierce: 1800 Apex Coins
