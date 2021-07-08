Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event: Release Date Confirmed

Apex Legends have revealed that the Thrillseekers event is coming to the game and players will be wondering when it launches.

The great event will bring new content to the store, fresh updates and a new arena map which promises to bring a lot more competitive gaming.

Players are currently enjoying the Genesis Collection Event and if the Thrillseekers event is anything like this current one, then we are in for a huge treat.

These events are happening during season 9, so clearly Apex have decided to do this so fans do not get bored before the release of season 10.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Release Date

The great news for gaming fans is that this new event will be on its way soon. In fact, players only have a few days to wait.

The Apex Legends Thrillseekers event will come out when the Genesis Collection Event ends. It starts on July 13th, and players will have around three weeks to enjoy the event before it stops on August 3rd.

This is very exciting and the upcoming event is highly anticipated by the Apex community, but life hasn’t been easy for developers Respawn recently as the game has had serious issues with hackers and it is frustrating the community.

Just like in the Genesis Collection Event, there will be challenges that players can complete to earn rewards, but they will have to complete it during the time the event is running.

It is good to see that Apex is bringing so much new content, especially during the summer as it will help the game continue with other battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

There will no doubt be some sneak peaks and reveals before the release of the Thrillseekers Event, so keep an eye on our platform as we will provide updates as they happen.

