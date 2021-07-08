Rangers Transfer News: Portuguese club haven't made £10m bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Porto have not made a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but the player is a potential transfer target for the Portuguese side, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest news involving Alfredo Morelos?

Morelos is rumoured to be a target for Porto, with A Bola reporting they were set to make a €12m (£10.31m) offer.

But the Daily Record states that no bid has yet been made for the 25-year-old. The report also states that he remains a key part of Rangers' plans.

Who claimed Rangers had turned down a bid?

There has been speculation that the Colombian forward was the subject of an eight-figure bid from Porto. CalcioPillole journalist Ekrem Konur claimed this week that the Ibrox club had rejected a €12m (£10.31m) offer.

A report from A Bola last week suggested that the player's agent Michael Gorman had travelled to Portugal to discuss a potential move for his client. The Daily Record report discloses that Morelos' agent was indeed in Portugal, but that was for other transfer business and had nothing to do with the Gers forward.

How did Morelos perform this season?

Morelos might not have scored as many goals as in previous years this season, but he was still a very important player for Steven Gerrard's side, as they won their first Premiership title since 2011. He contributed 17 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances for the Gers.

Morelos has been excellent in Europe since signing for the Ibrox side, and that continued this season as he weighed in with five goals in Europa League qualifying and the latter stages of the tournament.

Importantly for Rangers fans and likely the striker himself, Morelos opened his account against Celtic, with two goals in total against the Glasgow side.

Do Rangers need to sell this summer?

It will be interesting to see what happens should Rangers receive a bid from Porto. After all, the report states that the player is still on the shortlist of summer transfer targets for the Primeira Liga side.

Gerrard and the Gers directors may have a decision to make should an acceptable bid be made. Morelos' contract expires in 2023, which could mean that this is the last summer when a big bid comes in for the forward.

The Gers might not get the same offers for Morelos next summer, when his contract will only have one year left running on it. The fact that Rangers still see the striker as a key man may mean that any bids this summer are rejected though.

Only time will tell.

