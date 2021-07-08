Daily Digest: Olympics to be held without spectators due to Covid-19 emergency

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today's news: Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators due to a coronavirus state of emergency, Team GB announces more women than men will compete at the Games for the first time in history, and Ashleigh Barty reaches the Wimbledon final.

Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics

Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa has confirmed the 2020 Games will be held without spectators due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan.

A state of emergency has been announced which will run throughout the entirety of the summer tournament.

An initial decision was made to bar overseas supporters from flying out and attending this year's Olympics, but now events will be played completely behind closed doors. Many are still calling for the Games to be postponed or cancelled as cases continue to rise ahead of the July 23rd start date.

Team GB to field female majority roster

For the first time in its 125-year history, Great Britain will be taking more female athletes than males to an Olympic Games.

Team GB has also confirmed this will be the largest ever delegation for a Games abroad, with a total of 376 athletes and 22 reserves set to make the trip to Tokyo this summer.

Among the names selected to compete, 201 females (53.5 per cent) and 175 males (46.5 per cent) will be present. This comes after an impressive qualification period for female athletes across 2020 and 2021.

Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final

World number one Ashleigh Barty is just one match away from making her Wimbledon dream a reality. The tournament's top seed has long spoken about her desire to win the English Grand Slam, and her win over Angelique Kerber puts her within touching distance.

Barty beat the German 6-3, 7-6 in a straight-set win, with Karolína Plíšková waiting for her in the final after she came from behind to beat world number four Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro, Anna Blinkova and Kateřina Siniaková in the opening three rounds, before victories over Barbora Krejčíková and Ajla Tomljanović took her to her first ever Wimbledon semi-final.

Women in Golf Charter introduces new inclusive approach

The R&A Women in Golf Charter has developed a new inclusive strategy aimed at maximising the potential of women and girls in the sport.

The campaign will be known as #FOREeveryone – a movement set to encourage clubs to evolve the women's side of golf by challenging stereotypes and providing a safe and inclusive space for all genders, ages and abilities.

#FOREeveryone will hope to attract more women and girls to play golf than ever before.

Naomi Osaka opens up on mental health in Time Magazine essay

Four-time Grand Slam Naomi Osaka has written a moving personal essay for Time Magazine to get people talking about their mental health.

The 23-year-old recently withdrew from the French Open after revealing her struggle with depression. She has taken time away from the court to focus on her mental wellbeing and has stressed to others that "it's OK not to be OK."

Osaka had a period of silence after announcing she would not be returning to tennis in the immediate future. However, there has since been news that Netflix will be showing a three-part docuseries about her life off the court, and she has now written an important feature for Time on her personal battles.

News Now - Sport News