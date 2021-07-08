England reached the final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday evening as they defeated Denmark at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side won 2-1 as Harry Kane struck the winner in extra-time.

However, the England striker's winner was extremely controversial.

England were given a penalty when Raheem Sterling went down inside the box.

Kane saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel but he was able to tuck home the rebound.

Many football fans felt that the decision to give England a penalty was the wrong one.

They feel as if there wasn't enough contact on Sterling for the Man City man to go down.

Italian media has now made an incredible claim after England's controversial penalty saw them through.

Gazzetta Dello Sport published a story, which has since been deleted, claiming that England were given the penalty as a favour to Boris Johnson.

Yes, really.

Johnson played a huge role in the Super League being disbanded earlier this year.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom publicly condemned the league's formation and vowed to do everything in his power to stop it from going ahead.

Just days later, the league was disbanded.

UEFA would have been relieved to have seen the Super League collapse as it meant Europe's biggest clubs would continue to participate in the Champions League.

And so Gazzetta Dello Sport think that UEFA repaid Johnson and England on Wednesday evening by giving them a 'very generous penalty'.

Spanish media also expressed their outrage with the penalty being given.

"It seems that UEFA would not be disappointed that England managed to win the European Championship," a piece in Marca read.

"Most teams have had to travel across Europe and play without their audience. Which has not happened with the English. Of their seven games, six have been in London.

"Last night's penalty has curled all suspicions. If we look at the play, Maehle's very slight touch to the English forward can never be a penalty. Please..."

The debate over whether the decision to give England a penalty will rage on for many days.

But England won't care as they will contest the final against Italy on Sunday evening.

