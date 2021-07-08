Celtic Transfer News: Ange Postecoglou discusses Carl Starfelt interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has given little away when asked about the potential signing of Rubin Kazan centre-back Carl Starfelt, Sky Sports reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Carl Starfelt?

The 26-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Glasgow in recent days, with the Scottish Sun reporting that the Hoops had made a £4m bid for the Swede, and were hoping to discuss contract details.

Fabrizio Romano has since claimed Celtic are close to signing the centre-back, as covered by GIVEMESPORT.

What has Postecoglou said about Starfelt?

When asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of signing Starfelt, Postecoglou would not confirm or deny that the Hoops had made a bid for the centre-back.

"I'm not talking to anyone. We've got multiple targets, and there's a lot of names being thrown around, from my perspective it's more about making sure that we do bring in some players who can play the football that I want over the next period, and the club's working awfully hard to make that happen," he said.

Why is Postecoglou keeping his cards close to his chest?

The Celtic boss is being smart when it comes to discussing Starfelt. There is really no point in naming a transfer target in case the deal falls through - it is better not to mention individuals.

Promisingly for Celtic fans though, it seems that the club are striving to bring in new signings as soon as they can before the Champions League qualifiers and Scottish Premiership seasons start.

It also looks like any signing will need to play the style of football that Postecoglou wants to play, which can only be a good thing, as there is no point in acquiring players that will end up being square pegs in round holes.

Does that mean fans might have to wait a while until the right talents become available? Perhaps, but if that results in the right signings being made then it will be worth the wait.

Did Postecoglou say anything else interesting?

The Hoops manager was also asked about the future of centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, who is a man in demand, with Football Insider reporting that Norwich City and Bayer Leverkusen are both keen on the 23-year-old.

Postecoglou stated that he would like to keep the defender at the club, but that decision is out of his hands.

"Kris is a first-class professional, he's a fantastic player, and I'd like to keep them all, but these things are out of my control" Postecoglou said.

Combined with Football Insider's claims that Celtic have set a £15m price-tag on Ajer, Postecoglou's comments suggest the Norwegian may be sold this summer if the right offer comes along.

