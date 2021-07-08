Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Final: When is it, who is playing and everything you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty and Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic will contest this year’s Wimbledon Final after winning their respective semi-finals today.

Nine days of world class women’s tennis has taken place on the grass of the All England Lawn Tennis Club so far, with just one match set to be played. GiveMeSport Women runs through everything you need to know about the Wimbledon 2021 final.

Who is playing in the Wimbledon 2021 Final?

World number one Ashleigh Barty will take on world number 13 Karolína Plíšková for the Grand Slam title. It will be a first Wimbledon Final for both the 25-year-old Barty and the 29-year-old Plíšková.

Barty has one Grand Slam to her name after winning the French Open in 2019, while Plíšková is yet to earn a major title.

When is the Wimbledon 2021 Final?

The Wimbledon Final will be held on Saturday July 10th. Players will come on to Centre Court at 2pm UK time and play will start shortly after that.

Where is the Wimbledon 2021 Final?

The women’s Wimbledon Final will be held on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

How can I watch the Wimbledon 2021 Final?

The BBC will be broadcasting the Wimbledon 2021 Final on Saturday. Coverage of the women’s event will begin at 1pm on BBC1. Britain’s former tennis player Sue Barker will be leading the broadcast.

How did Barty and Plíšková reach the Wimbledon 2021 Final?

Barty has only dropped one set on her journey to the Final, which came in a 6-1, 6-7, 6-1 opening round victory over Spain’s Carla Suárez Navarro.

She then defeated Russia’s Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3, Czech Kateřina Siniaková 6-3, 7-5, and compatriot Ajla Tomljanović 6-1, 6-3. Once in the semi-final, Barty overcame Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6.

Plíšková got past Slovenia’s Tamara Zidanšek 7-5, 6-4 in the first round, before comfortably beating Croatia’s Donna Vekić 6-2, 6-2. A 6-3, 6-3 victory against Czech teammate Tereza Martincová and a 6-2, 6-3 result against Russia’s Ludmilla Samsonova followed.

In the quarter-final, Plíšková eased past Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2. A 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 semi-final triumph against Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka then booked her place in the Final.

Who is favourite to win?

Barty is currently favourite to win, with her odds at 2/3. Karolína Plíšková has an outsiders chance with 6/5.

