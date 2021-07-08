Watford news: Hornets set for transfer battle as they weigh up move for 35-goal forward

Following a spectacular run of form earlier this year which culminated in promotion from the Championship, Watford have decided to make a host of alterations to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

As well as opting to part ways with Ben Wilmot, Jerome Sinclair, Achraf Lazaar and Carlos Sanchez, the Hornets have signed six new players as manager Xisco Munoz looks to assemble a squad which is capable of competing in the Premier League.

Despite the fact that Watford have already strengthened their attacking options by securing the services of Ashley Fletcher, Emmanuel Dennis and Kwadwo Baah, they could still be in the market for a new striker if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets are reportedly interested in signing Genk forward Paul Onuachu.

It is understood that whilst Watford have made their transfer stance known to the Belgian side, discussion between the two clubs are not at an advanced stage.

The Hornets may need to fend off competition from West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion who have both been recently linked with a move for Onuachu.

A stand-out performer for Genk during the previous campaign, the forward manage to find the back of the net on 35 occasions in all competitions.

Considering that his current deal with the Blauw-Wit is not set to expire until 2024, it may take a sizeable bid from Watford to convince John van den Brom's side to part ways with Onuachu.

Having yet to play in England's top-flight, it will be intriguing to see how the forward will fare if he decides to make the switch to a team in this division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a spectacular bit of business by Watford if they are able to convince Onuachu to join the club this summer.

As well as netting a stunning total of 29 goals in the Jupiler League during the previous campaign, the forward averaged a superb WhoScored match rating of 7.61.

Onuachu also ranked in the top-five at Genk for shots per game (3) and aerial duels won (4 per game) as he proved to be a commanding presence for the club.

Currently playing the best football of his career to date, the Nigerian could potentially help the Hornets reach new heights next season by learning from the guidance of Munoz.

However, with Brighton and West Ham both eyeing up potential swoops, Watford will need to act quickly in this particular pursuit in order to avoid missing out.

