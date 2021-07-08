Fabrizio Romano reveals talks are progressing over 22 y/o who'd 'love to join Tottenham'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are progressing in talks over Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and the player would love to join the Premier League side.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Recent reports from Football Insider revealed that Bologna defender Tomiyasu has told friends that he has his heart set on joining Tottenham this summer.

The report suggested that Spurs and Italian outfit Atalanta are in talks over the Japan international, however the 22-year-old seems to have already made up his mind on his preferred destination.

What has Romano said about Tomiyasu to Tottenham?

Italian journalist Romano claims that Tottenham are progressing in talks for Tomiyasu after submitting an offer of €18m (£15.5m) for the Bologna defender.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “They are talking with Bologna for Tomiyasu, they offered €18m add ons included. I’m told that Arsenal are not negotiating for him at the moment, but Tottenham yes.”

The journalist also suggested that the 22-year-old would love to join Spurs this summer. He said, “Tottenham are progressing and the player would love to join Tottenham. But Tomiyasu is really really tempted by this opportunity.”

England THROUGH TO THE FINAL of Euro 2020! Hear full reaction to the HUGE result on The Football Terrace...

Where would Tomiyasu play for Spurs?

Tomiyasu's versatility in defence suggests that he would be an extremely useful asset to Tottenham should he join the north London outfit this summer.

According to WhoScored, the 6 ft 2 Japan international has featured at centre-back, right-back and left-back for Bologna in Serie A this season. This would suggest that the 22-year-old could be perfect to play in a three at the back formation - a possible option under Spurs' new regime.

Tomiyasu was dominant in the defensive third this term having made 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, while he won 2.9 aerial duels each outing in Italy's top flight.

1 of 12 What was Wolves' joint-best Premier League finish during Nuno Espirito Santo's time in charge? 7th 10th 8th 9th

How could Tottenham line up for the start of next season?

Tottenham’s recent appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo could see Spurs consider moves for some of the Portuguese's former players.

Football Insider recently claimed that the former Wolves boss discussed Conor Coady as a priority target for the club before he was appointed this summer. According to journalist Dean Jones, Adama Traore could also be an option for Tottenham this summer and the Spaniard has been linked with a £40m exit.

Nuno’s preferred formation is 3-4-3, which is a system that he could implement for Spurs in the 2021/22 campaign.

Here is how Tottenham could line up at the start of next season:

Hugo Lloris;

Toby Alderweireld, Conor Coady, Takehiro Tomiyasu;

Matt Doherty, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon;

Adama Traore, Harry Kane, Heung Min Son

News Now - Sport News