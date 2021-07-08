Celtic News: Ange Postecoglou gives update on Vasilis Barkas

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas will be given the chance to prove his worth by Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou after an indifferent first season in Scotland, the Glasgow Times reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Vasilis Barkas?

The Greek international joined Celtic in the summer of 2020 from AEK in a deal worth £4.5m, but he failed to keep his place in the team on a regular basis.

Barkas has been linked with a return to Greece. Sportime reported in April that his former club AEK were keen to sign the 27-year-old on loan for next season, whilst the Scottish Sun disclosed that PAOK were eager for a loan deal as well.

It seems that Barkas will be granted a second season to show what he can do though, as Postecoglou has revealed that he is set to give those who found it difficult this season a fresh start for the 2021/22 campaign.

What has Postecoglou said about Celtic's squad?

“Everyone starts with a clean slate," the new Celtic boss revealed.

"Everyone’s got an opportunity to show what they can do. I’m sure Barky and a few of the boys struggled a little bit, but that’s in the past now. Now it’s an opportunity for all of them to embrace what we’re doing. If they want to be part of what’s happening, they just have to show me with their performances in training and matches," he said, as quoted by the Glasgow Times.

How did Barkas perform this season?

Barkas came to Celtic with some big boots to fill as he was replacing Fraser Forster - a goalkeeper who made his name for the Hoops with some memorable displays in Europe and against Rangers.

It wasn't the easiest of first seasons though, as Barkas was limited to only 22 performances for the club, conceding 21 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets.

Whilst there were times when Barkas lost his place in the starting line-up though injury, that wasn't always the case as the player perhaps found it difficult playing in a new country during a pandemic.

It does seem though that Barkas will get the chance to put things right in the season ahead.

Who will be Celtic's no.1 next season?

Even if Barkas has a good second season, it would not be a surprise to see the Hoops look for a new goalkeeper.

Conor Hazard, who was Celtic's number one for a brief spell last season, has been linked with a loan move to Dundee.

It was also reported that Postecoglou is keen on bringing his own number one to the Hoops in Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, but he looks set to join Real Sociedad.

Scott Bain is still at Celtic, so he could be an option for Postecoglou to use. But if the recently appointed Hoops boss wants to put his own imprint on the team that could mean a new man is signed and made the first choice goalkeeper.

