The Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark on Wednesday evening was full of drama.

The two sides went into the game knowing the victor will contest the final against Italy on the weekend.

Nothing could separate England and Denmark as the game went into extra-time.

But it was England who would emerge victorious thanks to Harry Kane's goal.

The Three Lions were given a penalty when Raheem Sterling went down inside the box.

Kane's initial effort was saved but he was able to tuck the rebound away to send the home fans into raptures.

A group of Ireland fans have now gone viral on social media for their reaction to the penalty.

The group were cheering for Denmark and were hoping that Kasper Schmeichel could rescue his side.

"He's missing", one of them can be heard saying as Kane began his run-up.

They went crazy when the Leicester stopper saved Kane's effort.

"Yes! Come on! Come on!" one of them says in reaction to the England man's strike being kept out.

However, their joy turned to despair when the Tottenham star was able to convert at the second attempt.

"Oh no! No! No! No!" One of the group says as another puts their hands on their head.

What a rollercoaster of emotions.

The video has attracted over 4k retweets and 22k 'likes' on Twitter at the time of writing.

Gareth Southgate spoke to the media after the game and he claimed his side deserved their win.

"We were so smooth through the quarter-final and relatively unscathed through the second round," he said, per Sky.

"We knew that at some point we were going to concede and we would have to respond.

"Denmark have had an incredible tournament. I have got to give them huge credit.

"But I think on the balance of play when you look at the number of saves we forced the goalkeeper to make and long periods of the game where I felt we were the biggest threat, I think we deserved it."

