Man City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on England star Raheem Sterling

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are considering offering Raheem Sterling a new contract.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raheem Sterling?

Recent reports from The Athletic revealed that Sterling is one of several Man City players that would be open to leaving the club this summer if a good opportunity were to arise.

According to Salary Sport, the 26-year-old's £200,000 per week contract is set to expire in two years' time when he can potentially leave the Manchester outfit for free in 2023.

What has Romano said about Sterling’s future?

Italian journalist Romano claims that Man City are considering offering Sterling a new contract should he remain at the club this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Now they are considering to extend his contract, they’ve been thinking about it since February and I think if Sterling will stay this summer, Manchester City will work on a new contract for him."

Romano added that Sterling was one of the players City were willing to include in their swap deal attempt for Harry Kane, although the winger had no intention of being part of negotiations.

The journalist said, “He was one of the players that was potentially included in the Harry Kane deal with Tottenham, but Sterling has no intention of being part of any swap deal or this kind of negotiation. At the moment the situation is still quiet."

How many goals did Sterling score this season?

The England international had an underwhelming season in the 2020/21 campaign for the Citizens considering his potency in front of goal in previous years.

According to Transfermarkt, Sterling netted 14 goals in 49 appearances for City this term and contributed a further 12 assists. In comparison, the 26-year-old scored 31 goals in 2019/20 and 25 goals in 2018/19.

Sterling still had the backing of Pep Guardiola as he featured in 31 of 38 Premier League games this season and started for the Spaniard in City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

Has Sterling performed well for England at the Euros this summer?

Despite poor form for Man City this term, Sterling has featured in every game at the European Championships for Gareth Southgate and has been central to England's attacking play.

The winger has netted three goals in four group stage appearances at the tournament and he's the second top scorer for the Three Lions behind Kane.

According to WhoScored, Sterling has averaged three successful dribbles per game at the Euros this summer - considerably more than any other England player.

His performances make him arguably Southgate's most important player and he will surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Sunday's final against Italy.

