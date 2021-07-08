QPR news: Hoops dealt potential transfer setback as club's stance on target is outlined

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off next month, it will be intriguing to see who will emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion.

Whilst the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will be keen to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, Queens Park Rangers could be one of the division's dark horses.

A fantastic run of the form during the closing stages of the previous campaign saw the Hoops win seven of their last 11 league games to secure a ninth-place finish in the second-tier standings.

Keen to build upon his side's encouraging displays, QPR manager Mark Warburton has already signed five new players and could potentially hand Moses Odubajo a deal if the defender is able to maintain his fitness in the coming weeks.

Whereas the Hoops boss is not exactly short of attacking options at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, he has recently been linked with a reunion with a player that he worked with during his time in charge of Scottish side Rangers.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that QPR were monitoring Josh Windass' situation at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential swoop.

The 26-year-old managed to deliver a host of impressive performances for the Owls last season.

Although he ultimately failed in his quest to prevent Wednesday from suffering relegation to League One, Windass still managed to nett nine goals and provide six assists in the second-tier.

In a fresh update concerning the former Accrington Stanley man's future, Owls manager Darren Moore has cast doubt on a potential switch to QPR by insisting that he believes that Windass will play a major role for his side next season.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about the attacking midfielder following Wednesday's pre-season clash with Celtic, Moore said: "We know the player that Josh is and the attacking prowess he has.

"The beautiful thing with Josh is the number of attacking positions we can use him in, and he's equally comfortable in those positions.

"That's what we've got with Josh and he'll be a big players for us this season.

"He can play anywhere across the front."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Moore is planning to keep Windass for the upcoming campaign, it may take a sizeable bid from QPR to convince the Owls to part ways with their talisman.

Although it is abundantly clear that the attacking midfielder is capable of setting the second-tier alight, it would be a rather naïve decision to pay an extortionate amount of money for a player who will be available on a free transfer next year.

If Wednesday are unwilling to change their transfer stance regarding Windass, the Hoops should switch their focus to signing another attacking midfielder if Warburton is indeed looking to strengthen his options in this particular area.

Providing that he is able to draft in some more classy operators before the transfer window shuts, the 58-year-old could potentially guide QPR to a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

