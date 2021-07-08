Tottenham transfers: Nuno weighs up move for 'fast player' who idolises Sergio Ramos

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs keen on a move for Sassuolo star Mert Muldur, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Strengthening in defence is believed to be a priority for Spurs this summer after a difficult time of things last season.

Indeed, the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Toby Aldereweireld and Serge Aurier have all been linked away and new Managing Director Fabio Paratici is understood to be on the lookout for new recruits.

Spurs, along with London rivals West Ham United, are said to be interested in a move for the 22-year-old Turkish international.

Who is Mert Muldur?

A product of Rapid Wien's academy, Muldur moved to Italy in 2019 and has since made 54 appearances for the Serie A side.

Last time out, the Turkey international started only 18 of his club's league fixtures but, according to WhoScored data, he averaged the third-highest number of tackles (1.5) and the fourth-highest number of interceptions (1.3) per game.

Largely a right-back but also capable of operating in midfield, he scored two goals and registered four assists during the 2020/21 campaign.

Who could he replace?

The aforementioned Aurier has been linked with a move away while, back in February, ESPN claimed former manager Jose Mourinho had doubts about 2020 signing, Matt Doherty.

With that in mind, perhaps Muldur could be a long-term investment to offer balance on the right-hand side of defence, with neither of the club's current options seemingly doing enough to make the first-team spot their's last season.

What has Muldur said about his playing style?

In June, The Athletic relayed comments from the player made to Austrian outlet Bi’Soru Bi’Cevap.

“I am a fast player and love to play with the ball,” he said.

“My idol right now is Sergio Ramos. He is a complete player with all the features I love: control over aerial balls, strength and ability to play forward from defence.”

