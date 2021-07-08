Rangers News: What Sheffield United did to try and keep John Lundstram

Sheffield United were prepared to pay big money to keep midfielder John Lundstram, who joined Rangers this week, the Sheffield Star reports.

What is the latest transfer news involving John Lundstram?

Rangers had kept it quiet on the transfer front so far this close season, as the Gers support basked in the glory of winning the league title. Fashion Sakala had been announced as a signing for next season in May, but little had been said on the transfer front since.

That came to an end earlier this week when the Ibrox club revealed their second signing for the 2021/22 campaign, former Sheffield United star John Lundstram. However, if the Blades had got their way, Lundstram would still be in Sheffield right now.

What were Sheffield United willing to pay to keep Lundstram?

The report discloses that the Championship side were very keen to keep the 27-year-old on their books.

Indeed, the story contains the interesting detail that the Blades went as far as making the former Blackpool talent an offer which would have made him one of the three or four highest paid players at Bramall Lane.

However, Lundstram wanted a new opportunity, and that has lead him to join up with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Why has Lundstram chosen Rangers?

Even though Sheffield United wanted to keep Lundstram, he himself has stated that he was won over by the comments made by manager Steven Gerrard when the duo discussed the possibility of a potential move to Ibrox.

"I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me, and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive. The chance to work with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, as well as Michael Beale, was a huge draw," he said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.

Lundstram is also keen to have a first crack at the Champions League, as the Gers will soon have the opportunity to make the group stages of the tournament should they navigate the qualifying process.

"That was another massive draw for me, and hopefully, if we can qualify for the group stages, then that will be unbelievable. And if I can help the lads do that it will be unbelievable for everyone at the club," Lundstram said, as quoted by the official Rangers website.

Do Rangers need to make any more signings this summer?

Now that Rangers have started to shape their squad for next season, the fans of the Ibrox club will no doubt be wondering if any more players will be on the way in. However, it should be remembered that the Gers squad won the title by 25 points last season.

They probably don't need to make any major signings unless key members of this season's team leave. However, if there is a player that the club think can add something to the squad, like Lundstram, then Rangers might well make a move.

In Gerrard, the Gers have seemingly a figure that people want to play for.

