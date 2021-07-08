Leeds transfer news: Decision made over star 'with skills' Bielsa hadn't seen matched in 2019

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have told Robbie Gotts to find a new club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

Despite only signing a new deal in 2019, the Yorkshire giants are understood to have told the 21-year-old to move on as they overhaul their youth options.

Gotts, along with Niall Huggins, could be set to leave Elland Road as he is not deemed good enough to realistically challenge for a starting berth in Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

How long does Gotts have left on his deal?

Having only penned a new contract two years ago, the 21-year-old still has a year to run on his current deal with Leeds.

England THROUGH TO THE FINAL of Euro 2020! Hear full reaction to the HUGE result on The Football Terrace...

Still, he hasn't played for the club since an EFL Cup loss to Hull City in September 2020, joining both Lincoln City and Salford on loan last season.

Are Leeds making a mistake in letting Gotts go?

Although Gotts clearly does still have time to prove his worth, it seems unlikely that Leeds will be rueing his potential departure any time soon.

While Bielsa has turned to the youth during his time with the club, the fact Gott has been used so rarely barely speaks to a player who enjoys the full confidence of his manager.

Largely operating as a right-back, Luke Ayling looks nailed on as a regular starter for the club while the likes of Stuart Dallas are capable of backing him up, so the chances of any regular game time certainly look low.

Watching a young player to have developed through the club's youth system leave can never necessarily be seen as a good thing, it's just that those are the ruthless decisions Leeds have to make.

As it stands, they look well-covered.

1 of 10 How many French U21 caps does Illan Meslier? 0 1 2 3

What has Bielsa said about Gotts?

Back in November 2019, Bielsa waxed lyrical about the player's ability to play in a number of different positions.

"He’s a number eight," he said (via The Yorkshire Evening Post).

"A midfielder, he is not offensive and not defensive, he's a number eight.

"I have never seen a player play with such a dynamic. He's a player with skills. In his position I have played [Adam] Forshaw, [Mateusz] Klich, [Jamie] Shackleton and [Stuart] Dallas.

"Also, it’s true he didn’t have games yet. He showed he deserved to play in the first team."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News