Leeds transfer news: Alan Nixon reveals where Lewis O'Brien sits on club's shopping list

The Sun's Alan Nixon has claimed Leeds United are focusing on another name even amid links with Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Nixon recently suggested Leeds' pursuit of the midfielder was 'live' as they look to bring in more reinforcement to their midfield ranks.

While the 22-year-old would appear to be a target, Nixon then claimed there is another name on the club's shopping list first during a Q&A session on Twitter.

"I think there’s somebody ahead of him on the shopping list," he wrote.

Who else have Leeds been linked with?

Cagliari star Nahitan Nandez has been linked with a move to Elland Road but a recent report in The Athletic suggested he was unlikely to be signed at this stage.

Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul is another to have been touted as a potential target but Fabrizio Romano recently suggested the Argentine was set for a move to Atletico Madrid.

Why do Leeds need to sign a new midfielder?

With owner Andrea Radrizzani reportedly targeting qualification for European football in the near future, strength in depth could be crucial.

Indeed, although manager Marcelo Bielsa is said to like working with a small squad, surely padding his options to make an even better at the top eight next season is a logical step in the club's development.

The likes of Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich all largely featured when available and, while they certainly impressed, relying on them to go through another season without big injuries seems like poor planning.

Would O'Brien suit Leeds' style?

At 22 and potentially available for around £4m this summer, O'Brien does look like a relatively low-risk long-term investment.

According to WhoScored data, the midfielder averages 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game, suggesting he's capable of making an impact in both an attacking and a defensive sense, which could naturally fit Leeds' high-pressing style.

What has been said about O'Brien?

Former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan - now in charge of Huddersfield - predicted a big future for the player in April.

"We didn't have him first six or seven games," he said (via Leeds Live).

"In the moment he started to play, he didn't miss many minutes.

"He's not stopped. He's played every minute of every game. Minutes in a row are harder than when you get a rest.

"I think his progress has been excellent. I think he's a Premier League player."

