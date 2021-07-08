Premier League goal-scorers: Can you get full marks on this top-flight midfielders quiz?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, there have been a host of world-class midfielders who have managed to set the division alight with their stunning displays.

Roy Keane and Paul Scholes both played a key role in Manchester United's dominance of English football during Alex Ferguson's time in charge at Old Trafford as they struck fear into the heart of their opponents.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was one of the architects behind Arsenal's make historic 2003/04 campaign.

Whereas Steven Gerrard ultimately failed in his quest to win the Premier League during his career, he did manage to produce a host of incredible displays at this level for Liverpool.

Gerrard's former England team-mate Frank Lampard also excelled in the top-flight as he scored an astonishing total of 177 goals which is a tally only bettered by four players.

In recent years, the likes of Mason Mount, Dele Alli and Bruno Fernandes have all managed to produce moments of magic for their respective sides.

A stand-out performer for Chelsea last season, Mount managed to provide 18 direct goal contributions in 54 appearances as he helped his side win the Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile will be hoping to spearhead Manchester United's push for the Premier League title later this year after netting 18 goals at this level during the previous campaign.

Although Alli has struggled for form since Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Tottenham, he will be determined to get back to his very best under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo next season.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, we have decided to test out your knowledge of some of the top-flight's finest midfielders by asking you to match up the player with the amount of goals that he has scored at this level.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

