Latest Tottenham news: Interest expressed in 3-cap 'proven goalscorer' after contract snub

Tottenham Hotspur have made their intentions to sign Danny Ings clear since he was offered a new contract by Southampton, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The England international has long been linked with a move to north London as he enters the final 12 months of his contract on the South Coast.

Indeed, one of the most prolific forwards outside of the top six in recent years, recent reports from the same publication suggest he has snubbed the offer of a new deal and would like to test himself at a higher level again.

Spurs, along with the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa are all said to be keen.

Does Ings want to join Tottenham?

The report claims the former Liverpool striker only has eyes for teams playing in the Champions League at this stage of his career.

Manchester City have been linked with a move amid their pursuit of Harry Kane, although it is the Tottenham star who is seemingly the Premier League champions' first-choice target.

Would Ings be a good signing for Tottenham?

It almost sounds too obvious to suggest he would be.

Ever since overcoming his injury-plagued spell on Merseyside, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the leading strikers in the division. During the 2019/20 campaign, he scored 22 times (the second-highest tally in the Premier League that year) and, last time out, he still managed to bag 12 times despite a difficult season for the club as a whole.

As a back-up to Kane, he looks like high-level cover and, should the England captain actually depart, has scored the level of goals in the Premier League it would take to replace him, albeit there are other major facets of Kane's game.

What has been said about Ings and Tottenham before?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Spurs defender Alan Hutton backed a move for the 3-cap England striker.

“It’s an interesting one," he said.

"I mean, I think if Kane goes, they would be all over it like a rash.

“It would fit the wage bill, I don’t think there’d be a problem. The transfer fee, I don’t think there would be a problem there either.

“He’s is a proven goalscorer, we saw what he did last season. He’s already been at a big club in Liverpool. I know it didn’t go totally to plan but he had a serious injury.

“You have to mark that on the board as not helping his development. I think they would jump at the chance."

