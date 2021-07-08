Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool announced the signing of Ibrahima Konate in May.

The Frenchman became the Reds' first signing of the summer, arriving in a £36m deal from RB Leipzig.

It was revealed on Thursday morning that Konate will wear the number five shirt for the club.

He takes the shirt number from Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Liverpool for PSG this summer.

Konate unveiled his shirt number to his childhood friends before the official announcement.

The footage has been posted on social media and to say the scenes were wild would be an understatement.

Watch the video below:

Brilliant. Konate has since posted more of the footage on his Twitter page.

Many Liverpool fans enjoyed the wild scenes and you can view some of the reaction below.

Konate hasn't even played a game for the club but fans already adore him.

The Frenchman's excitement is plain to see and his comments after joining the club emphasise that point.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool," he told Liverpool's official website.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans.

“Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it.”

