Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano makes big Declan Rice claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

Reports in May from The Telegraph claimed that Chelsea have revived their interest in West Ham's Rice this summer and the Hammers would be looking to receive a fee north of £90m for the 22-year-old.

Recent reports suggest that the midfield powerhouse has rejected two contract proposals from West Ham as he is keen to move to a club in the Champions League - Rice has reportedly asked to be informed of any offers.

What has Romano said about Rice to Chelsea?

Romano reveals that Chelsea are really interested in Rice and suggests that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the England international.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "He’s always been appreciated by Chelsea, also Manchester United appreciate the player.

"Chelsea have a strong interest in Declan Rice, strong interest. They like the player, Thomas Tuchel likes the player, so we will see if they can find an agreement. If they will open an official negotiation with West Ham again after last summer."

He added, "It was a complicated one, but they are really interested in Declan Rice and they will be again one of the names in the list."

Chelsea set to table £150m Erling Haaland bid! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How has Rice performed for England at the European Championships this summer?

Rice has been a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's England side at the European Championships this summer having featured in all six games.

The defensive midfielder ranks second in the squad for interceptions averaging 1.8 per game at the Euros and has also achieved 1.3 tackles and clearances each match for the Three Lions.

The 22-year-old's impressive form throughout the tournament suggests that he is poised to start against Italy for England in Sunday's final.

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

How could Chelsea line up at the start of next season?

The Champions of Europe would be in a strong position to mount a genuine Premier League title challenge next season with a few more additions to their current squad.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer with the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as according to journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea are working on a move for the striker behind the scenes and the Norwegian is interested in the transfer.

Here is how Chelsea could line up at the start of next season:

Edouard Mendy;

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell;

N'Golo Kante, Declan Rice, Mason Mount;

Kai Havertz, Erling Haaland, Timo Werner

News Now - Sport News