Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals "direct contact" with Real Madrid

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have had direct contact with Real Madrid regarding Raphael Varane and the clubs remain in talks over the defender.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Reports from Manchester Evening News last month claimed that Man United submitted a £50m offer for Varane, however Real Madrid are holding out for a fee closer to £80m for the defender this summer.

The report suggested that the two clubs remain in dialogue and the Red Devils are reluctant to meet the Spanish side's valuation of the player considering the 28-year-old is out of contract next year.

According to Salary Sport, Varane currently earns a weekly wage of £197,000 and his deal is set to expire in 2022 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing.

What has Romano said about Varane to Man United?

Italian journalist Romano reveals that United have had direct contact with Madrid over the potential signing of Varane and the sides remain in talks, although negotiations are not at an advanced stage yet.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Manchester United are interested. That’s why Manchester United had direct contact with Real Madrid, but at the moment there is still no agreement between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"They are talking but it is not yet at advanced stages. We have to see the final price that Madrid will ask for Varane because Manchester United are interested, they think personal terms won’t be an issue but now it’s time to see what Real Madrid are asking."

The Football Terrace brings you the latest news on Raphael Varane to Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in Eduardo Camavinga...

Could any centre-backs leave Man United this summer?

Last month Journalist Dean Jones claimed that despite signing a new contract with United in April, Eric Bailly's future at the club is still unclear.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Jones said, "Bailly might actually end up going back to Villarreal. Bailly might still leave and that’s why United still want another centre-back."

The Express and Star recently reported that Axel Tuanzebe will be allowed to leave the Red Devils on loan this summer and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old's situation.

According to WhoScored, the defender played just 402 minutes of Premier League football in the 2020/21 campaign.

Does Varane have what it takes to thrive in the Premier League?

The 28-year-old has an abundance of experience at the highest level after winning 19 trophies throughout his decorated career, including four Champions League titles and a World Cup.

Varane is in his prime and he should be able to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League, however as with many foreign players it may take time to adapt to life in England's top flight.

The defender won 2.4 aerial duels, made 3.5 clearances and averaged 1.2 interception per game in La Liga this term. He's also known for his relative pace and measures in at 6 foot 3.

Varane should be able to acclimatise to the intensity of England's top flight and he would be a major addition to United's backline to partner Harry Maguire.

