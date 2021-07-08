Tottenham transfer news: Premier League star is 'pretty high' on Fabio Paratici's shopping list

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have held a long-term interest in Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

New Managing Director Fabio Paratici is said to have made strengthening in defence an early priority this summer as the Nuno Espirito Santo era gets underway.

Vestergaard was also linked with a move to north London during Jose Mourinho's time in charge of the club and, crucially, is heading into the final 12 months of his contract on the South Coast.

What did O'Rourke say about Spurs' interest in the player?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Football Terrace, the journalist revealed all.

"They've held a long-term interest in the Danish international," he said from the 14:06 mark onwards.

"I heard way back in March even when Jose Mourinho was still in charge that Vestergaard was pretty high on their list of targets that they wanted to bring in."

Would Vestergaard be a good signing for Spurs?

Given there's surely a chance of landing him for a reasonable fee this summer due to his contractual status, you'd have to say so.

An international defender proven in the Premier League, the towering Dane averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game last season (via WhoScored), which would see him rank second of all of Spurs' central defenders based on last season's statistics.

The Football Terrace brings you the latest news on Raphael Varane to Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in Eduardo Camavinga...

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach could also bring an aerial presence. On average, he won 3.3 aerial duels per game, more than any one at Spurs, which could help plug at least of the defensive gaps that were evident last season.

Back in January 2020, The Sun suggested he could be available for around £15m and, even despite his good form, the fact he has even less time on his contract now surely puts Spurs in a good position if they are looking to land him for a reasonable fee.

What has been said about Vestergaard and Tottenham?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Spurs defender Alan Hutton backed the Denmark star for a move to the club.

“I think he could go in there and do a job,” he said.

1 of 12 What was Wolves' joint-best Premier League finish during Nuno Espirito Santo's time in charge? 7th 10th 8th 9th

“He’s obviously got the experience of playing with Southampton in the Premier League, he’s a main player for them. He’s got a lovely diagonal ball.

“He can play in a three, he can play in a four so he’s flexible. We know Nuno likes to change between the two of them, the three at the back or the four.

“Going into the final year of his contract, you can probably pick him up for a decent fee, which would work in favour for the likes of Daniel Levy."

Transfer News LIVE: Olise signs for Palace, Traore to Liverpool, Ramos joins PSG

News Now - Sport News