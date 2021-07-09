Nottingham Forest transfer news: Chris Hughton lining up move for Premier League forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a rather forgettable 2020/21 campaign in the Championship which culminated in a 17th place finish in the standings, Nottingham Forest will be hoping to push on next season.

Having previously achieved promotion to the Premier League during his time in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, Reds manager Chris Hughton will be hoping to use these experiences to his advantage later this year.

However, the scale of Forest's success in the second-tier may rely upon whether they are able to get their transfer recruitment spot on this summer.

Whereas the Reds could look to the free-agent market for inspiration in the coming weeks, they may also be tempted to splash the cash.

One area that Hughton will almost certainly need to strengthen is the centre-forward position as both Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban struggled for form last season as they netted an underwhelming combined total of 11 goals in all competitions.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a shock that Forest have recently been linked with a move for a player who has featured regularly at this level during his career.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are reportedly lining up a move for Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill.

It is understood that Forest are ready to test the Canaries' resolve following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Having made 31 appearances for Norwich last season, Hugill will be determined to prove his worth in the top-flight after failing to make a positive impression during his time at West Ham United.

However, when you consider that the forward may have to compete with Teemu Pukki for position, there is no guarantee that he will be a regular starter at Carrow Road next season.

Whilst Pukki has netted 11 goals in the Premier League during his time with Norwich, Hugill has yet to find the back of the net in this particular division.

1 of 15 Which club has Lewis Grabban scored the most Championship goals for during his career? Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth Millwall Reading

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is abundantly clear that Forest need to bolster their strike-force between now and the end of the summer transfer window, a move for Hugill may turn out to be an error as he only managed to score four league goals last season.

The forward's overall performances were also underwhelming as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.26 which was only marginally better than what Taylor achieved for the Reds and was lower than than the total that Grabban recorded.

Whereas Hugill would add some experience to the Reds' squad due to the fact that he has played 207 games in the Championship, his goal return is extremely poor as he has only netted 46 goals.

Instead of focusing on a move for the 6ft forward, Forest ought to switch their attention to drafting in an individual who possesses the skill-set that is required to thrive in the second-tier.

Read More: Latest Transfer News – Chelsea offered chance to sign Barcelona star

News Now - Sport News