Not all of England’s European neighbours are pleased to see Gareth Southgate’s side reach the Euro 2020 final, it's fair to say.

One Italian outlet claimed this week that the “generous penalty” awarded to England in their semi-final against Denmark “confirms the suspicions of a return of favour” to Boris Johnson for his role in stopping the European Super League threat to UEFA.

What have Spanish media said about England reaching final?

And now Spanish TV show El Chiringuito have discussed whether UEFA are behind England reaching their first ever European Championship final.

Host Josep Pedrerol - a familiar face to most football fans following his incredible reaction to Eden Hazard sharing a joke with Kurt Zouma after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea back in May - asked his colleague: “You think UEFA organised this for an England final?”

The journalist responded: “For me, this has been the most shameful competition that we have covered. It has been pathetic.

“We’ve had matches in cities that aren’t even European in any sense.

“We’ve got a final that was prepared for a country that left the European Union.

“It has been totally prepared. They’ve played every game at home except one.

“It has been totally conditioned for England.

“All that was missing was the help received today with the penalty in a game that was proving complicated.”

Ouch.

Watch the clip here (thanks to @ElChiringuitoEN for the translation)…

England fans react to Euro 2020 conspiracy theory

And here’s how football fans have reacted to the conspiracy theory…

What else has been said about England reaching Euro 2020 final?

El Chiringuito are not the only Spanish outlet to question England’s success this summer.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca, per AFC sports correspondent Tom Allnutt, said in their Thursday morning edition: "English football can stop lecturing the rest of the continent about diving. Always going on about how frowned upon it is when a foreigner tries to trick the referee. In pure English football, it's not done. Except in the semi-final of the Euros that is."

They added: ”The mistake was so clear it makes (England's) qualification suspicious. Remember that of their seven games played, six will have been at Wembley. It's a shame because it undermines one of the best Euros ever."

Was the foul on Raheem Sterling a penalty?

There are plenty of people who think that England were fortunate to be awarded their extra-time penalty against Denmark when Raheem Sterling went down inside the box - including some England fans.

Others, though, are convinced it was a clear foul.

Like Geoff Hurst’s famous second goal for England against Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, the debate over whether England deserved their penalty against Denmark will rumble on for decades to come.

