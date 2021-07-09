After shockingly debuting for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the special Road Rager episode of Dynamite on Wednesday night in Miami, it has been confirmed that former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (aka Tommy End) has now signed a deal with the promotion.

For those that haven't seen, Aleister Black interrupted a promo from Arn Anderson and hit the WWE Hall of Famer with a Black Mass. He then did the same to Cody Rhodes, seemingly setting up a feud between the two over the coming weeks and months as we head into the summer.

In a tweet yesterday, AEW confirmed that Aleister Black (now going by Malakai Black) has signed a full-time deal with the promotion, putting to bed speculation from fans that Black had only agreed to a one-off feud with Cody.

Released main roster superstars are all subject to 90-day non-compete clauses after being fired, but a clerical error on the part of WWE meant that Aleister Black only had the 30-day non-compete clause that NXT talent are subject to, meaning he was free to sign with AEW sooner than expected.

Aleister Black enjoyed a mixed run with WWE after signing in 2016. Black ended up winning the NXT Championship in 2018 and had a successful run with the Black and Gold brand, but his things were slightly more tumultuous on the main roster, with WWE higher-ups never really committing to a proper push for the Dutchman.

The future seems very exciting for Malakai Black in AEW, with dream matches with the likes of Kenny Omega and PAC being of particular interest to fans. Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for all future Aleister Black and AEW related news.

