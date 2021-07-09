This weekend sees the end of the exhilarating Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy of fights.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10 (Sunday, July 11 for UK viewers) and McGregor is going into the encounter with all guns blazing.

At the end of the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference, it was time for the pair to face-off, with president Dana White separating the two.

McGregor confidently strutted to his opponent with both fists raised, leaving them hanging as he undoubtedly threatened Poirier with what would happen in the Octagon. Poirier responded, with both fighters smirking at what was being said, but ‘The Diamond’ stayed seemingly calm during the encounter.

McGregor then lunged forward to attempt a leg kick at an unfazed Poirier, which fortunately didn't connect, and ‘The Notorious’ left the situation whilst staring down his opponent as White and Poirier laughed off the encounter, as this is nothing out of the ordinary for Conor McGregor.

The last time the fighters went head-to-head was January 24 and it ended with a Poirier victory by TKO in round two, whereas the first match in the trilogy, dating all the back to September 28, 2014, went the Irishman’s way, with McGregor winning by TKO in round one in an impressive one minute 46 seconds - meaning they go into Saturday’s match with one win a piece.

After Poirier’s win over McGregor earlier this year, retired 29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter, saying: “This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.”

With there being plenty of bad-blood between The Eagle and McGregor when they fought, it’s hard to determine whether Khabib was trying to get in the Irishman’s head more after a loss, or simply give his input on where he was failing.

McGregor also took to Instagram shortly after the loss, posting a picture of himself captioned: “No more Mr. Nice Guy,” referencing the return of his well-known trash-talking and tactical mind games.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Read more: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UK Time, Date, Tickets, Betting Odds, Location And More

UFC fans speculated on how he seemed to drop this act when facing recent opponents, such as Donald Cerrone, as he appeared to compliment the “Cowboy”, before he went on to defeat him in the first round - a 40-second TKO.

Saturday’s fighters’ professional records stand fairly similarly at present; Poirier boasts an impressive 27-6-0 to The Notorious’ 22-5-0 and the two also share the same age (32), height (5.8ft) and weight (155lbs).

The odds currently stand in the American’s favour, due to him winning the last bout, however, will we see the return of ‘Mystic Mac’s’ old ways, and him back to his best with a knockout?

News Now - Sport News